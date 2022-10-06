Maintaining Boundaries: I'm Not So Nice

Photo by SHVETS production

Back in high school, I was always tagged as being cold-hearted, snub, uptight, and not nice. I had friends but not many. I didn't know why then so I decided to loosen up and I became too nice with time. Guess what! It didn't take long, friends started to take me for granted. People think I'll just let things slide because I'm a nice lady but news flash, I'm not that nice. I'll be kind and polite but I'm not that nice.

So what did I do about it? I had to teach people how to treat me and how to behave around me. I learned how to stop being afraid to say No. I set firm boundaries. How? You may ask, below are ways I did so:

1). Be confident enough to communicate your boundaries. Be polite but firm and assertive. You do not have to be rude but instead, you can be kind. You're not setting boundaries to cause problems, you're setting boundaries to command respect and maintain the relationship. After stating your boundaries, do not go back to apologize for it. That is why you should be as polite as you can be when setting the boundaries so you don't go back apologizing for how you conveyed the boundary.

2). Set your boundaries at the early stage of any friendship or relationship before it becomes late. Do not leave it to chance because sometimes people genuinely do not know they are crossing your boundaries, and are not mind readers. Boundaries are flexible depending on how deeply you relate with this person. You'll have to set different boundaries for different people because people are different and you relate with them differently.

3). Put yourself first in some situations. Know that it's your life and you don't owe anyone full access to your life. This way you'll be able to say No and prioritize yourself.

4). Use your silence to communicate in some situations. A wise man once said " silence is the best answer for a…" you know what that sentence ends with.

Boundaries keep relationships with people healthy and in order. It helps keep things balanced and it will protect you emotionally, mentally, and physically. It protects your sanity. It builds respect. Make sure to respect other people's boundaries and space.

# Boundaries# Friendships# Relationships# People

