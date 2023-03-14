US Army Canine War Dog Program Anniversary - Over a million fearless furry friends served during the World Wars

On March 13, 1942, the US Army acknowledged the War Dog Program, which had already seen more than a million canines make remarkable contributions during WWI. These brave animals were employed to carry messages across complex trench networks, as well as to provide a small measure of emotional support to the soldiers in the trenches. [i]

War Dog training, Camp Jejeune, Ca., 1943. Photo by USMC Archives from Quantico, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikim

The US Army's War Dog Program, also known as the K-9 Corps, became officially recognized on March 13, 1942. Over the course of World War I, more than one million pups had already served with distinction. These brave animals were employed to carry messages across complex trench networks, as well as to provide a small measure of emotional support to the soldiers in the trenches. [i]

British messenger dogs with their handler, France, during World War I. Photo by National Library of Scotland, No restrictions, via Wikimedia Commons

A WWI allied soldier bandages the paw of a Red Cross working dog in Flanders. Photo by Photographes du National Geographic, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

In August 1942, dog training centers were established throughout the United States in an effort to enlist canines in the war effort. Dogs for Defense, the organization responsible for the recruitment of dogs, examined thousands of dogs and selected 18,000 for further testing at the training centers. [ii]

Unfortunately, of those 18,000 dogs, 8,000 were unable to pass the exams due to a variety of reasons, leaving only 10,000 trained dogs available for service. These dogs served as sentries, messengers, scouts, and rescue personnel during the war, providing an invaluable service and saving countless lives. [ii]

Marine Corps War Dog Platoon, Iwo Jima, 1945. Photo by Archives Branch, USMC History Division, CC BY 2.0, via

The US Army's Quartermaster Corps was responsible for training both the dog handlers and the dogs. The canine training process typically spanned a period of 8-12 weeks, beginning with 'basic training.' This initial stage was designed to acclimatize the dogs to the military lifestyle, teaching them the basics of obedience and discipline. [iii]

Following the completion of basic training, more complex drills and maneuvers were taught to the dogs, such as responding to orders from their handlers and tracking down enemy combatants. The dogs were also taught to detect explosives, search for casualties, and even guard military installations. The training was designed to prepare the dogs for any situation they may encounter while serving in the military. [iii]

Bougainville. Pfc. H.J. Finley and war dog Pfc. Jack attached to the 2nd Marine Raider Regiment. Photo by Signal Corps Archive from Ireland and United States, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Rin Tin Tin was one of the most famous war dogs of all time. He was a German Shepherd rescued from a World War I battlefield by American soldier Lee Duncan. Duncan soon realized that Rin Tin Tin had a special intelligence and an uncanny understanding of human cues, so he trained him to perform stunts and tricks. [iv]

Rin Tin Tin went on to become a Hollywood star, appearing in many silent films and later talkies. He became an international sensation and a symbol of bravery in times of war. His legacy continues to this day, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a museum dedicated to him, and a new breed of dog named in his honor. [iv]

