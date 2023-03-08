A pastor was recently believed to have been brain dead- His congregation now celebrates his continued life in Christ

Recently, pastor Ryan Marlow was welcomed home with an overwhelming show of love and support from hundreds of people, many of whom had never met him. The celebration followed a heartbreaking declaration that the pastor was brain-dead. Yet, it was a miracle that he could recover. The Facebook page "Ryan's Recovery" was created to share his journey and spread awareness of his condition.

The page was filled with stories of hope and faith and the encouragement of the community. On the day of the celebration, everyone was filled with joy and happiness for their beloved pastor. People hugged, laughed, and cried together, grateful for the blessing of his miraculous recovery.

Pastor Ryan Marlow, age 37, was hospitalized in August of 2022 due to a listeria infection. Unfortunately, the condition worsened and spread to his brain, resulting in his being declared clinically deceased.

Photo by Youtube/WXII 12 News

His medical chart noted the time of death and detailed the complications that had led to his passing. The doctors and nurses who treated him attempted to provide the best care possible. Still, ultimately, the infection proved too strong. Pastor Marlow is survived by his family, friends, and congregation members.

The cause of death was attributed to listeria infection, although the exact circumstances which caused the disease remain unknown. Marlow's family and friends were heartbroken at their beloved Pastor's sudden and unexpected loss.

Surprisingly, it turned out that despite having scheduled to have Marlow's organs harvested the next day, the pastor was found to not be brain dead after all, with medical tests indicating that there was still brain activity present. Marlow's wife was ecstatic and took to social media to express her gratitude.

She wrote, "Thank you all for praying and fighting with us throughout this difficult journey! We are so relieved that Marlow is still alive, and we are so thankful for all the people supporting us throughout this difficult time."The family was overwhelmed with joy, and Marlow was released shortly after. He is now back at home, surrounded by his loving family.

We thank God for His miraculous answer to our prayers and the outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and community. In addition, we are incredibly thankful for the incredible medical staff who worked hard to save Marlow's life. We ask for your continued prayers as Marlow continues to heal and recover.

Marlow's recovery has been a miracle. The family and friends are immensely grateful for the prayers and support of those around them. They are now looking forward to the future, and the joy Marlow's presence will bring them.

