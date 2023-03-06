Remains of the world's first horse riders were recently found near the Black Sea- They lived 4,000-5,000 years ago

DOPE Quick Reads

Archaeologists recently located signs of horse riding that affected the semi-nomadic Ymnaya people who lived west of the Black Sea around four to five thousand years ago. Archaeologists discovered evidence of what are believed to be the world’s earliest-known horse riders, which included old horse harnesses, bits, and other artifacts. [i]

They also found evidence that these horse riders had a sophisticated understanding of animal behavior and could train horses to respond to specific commands. As a result, the Ymnaya people were likely among the first cultures to domesticate and train horses, which allowed them to greatly expand their range of movement and access resources and territories that would have been otherwise inaccessible. [ii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yA6uR_0l8gorO400
Photo byTrautmann et al./Science Advances

This development likely had enormous implications for the Ymnaya people, allowing them to establish and maintain trade networks, settle new lands, and expand their influence. [ii]

The Yamnaya people, who were roaming cattle and sheep herders, left clear signs of their horsemanship in the skeletons of their people. These people migrated from the Pontic-Caspian steppes in search of more fertile lands in present-day Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Serbia. [i]

Evidence of the Yamnaya people's horsemanship is evident in their skeletal remains, showing that they were skilled in riding and caring for horses. This mobility enabled them to travel long distances in search of resources and quickly adapt to their new surroundings. Furthermore, the ability would have been an invaluable asset to the Yamnaya people as they ventured into new and unfamiliar lands. [iii]

Bioanthropologist Dr. Martin Trautmann studied the use of horses by the Yamnayans, an ancient nomadic people from the Eurasian Steppe. The study included the analysis of 217 skeletons from 39 different sites. [iv]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pj3xX_0l8gorO400
Photo byTrautmann et al./Science Advances

Trautmann posited that the Yamnayans began riding horses for various reasons, including to herd cattle quickly, engage in raids, or even as a form of status. However, due to the lack of concrete evidence, the exact reasons why the Yamnayans began using horses remains to be determined. [v]

The survey team conducted an in-depth investigation, searching for six distinct indicators of horseriding activity that could be seen on the human body. These indicators were referred to as “horsemanship syndrome,” and were used to measure the extent of a person's involvement in horseriding activities. The survey aimed to study the frequency of injuries caused by the sport and to identify any potential health risks associated with it. [vi]

The survey team collected data on the physical characteristics of those who participated in horseriding activities, including their age, gender, body type, and the type of horse they rode. They also took into account the duration and intensity of the activity and the type of protective gear used. [vi]

The team also considered the rider's experience level and the various riding techniques. All of this information was then used to develop a comprehensive picture of the risks associated with horseriding and the potential benefits that it could bring. [v]

References

[i] Librado, Pablo, Naveed Khan, Antoine Fages, Mariya A. Kusliy, Tomasz Suchan, Laure Tonasso-Calvière, Stéphanie Schiavinato, et al. "The origins and spread of domestic horses from the Western Eurasian steppes." Nature 598, no. 7882 (2021): 634-640.

[ii] Trautmann, Martin, Alin Frinculeasa, Binaca Preda-Balanica, marta Petruneac, Marin Focsaneanu, Stefan Alexandrov, et al. "First bioantrhopological evidence for Yamnaya horsemanship." Science Advances (2023)

[iii] Librado, Pablo, Naveed Khan, Antoine Fages, Mariya A. Kusliy, Tomasz Suchan, Laure Tonasso-Calvière, Stéphanie Schiavinato, et al. "The origins and spread of domestic horses from the Western Eurasian steppes." Nature 598, no. 7882 (2021): 634-640.

[iv] Guimaraes, Silvia, Benjamin S. Arbuckle, Joris Peters, Sarah E. Adcock, Hijlke Buitenhuis, Hannah Chazin, Ninna Manaseryan, Hans-Peter Uerpmann, Thierry Grange, and Eva-Maria Geigl. "Ancient DNA shows domestic horses were introduced in the southern Caucasus and Anatolia during the Bronze Age." Science Advances 6, no. 38 (2020): eabb0030.

[v] Anthony, David W., and Dorcas R. Brown. "The secondary products revolution, horse-riding, and mounted warfare." Journal of World Prehistory 24 (2011): 131-160.

[vi] Outram, Alan K., Andrey Polyakov, Andrei Gromov, Vyacheslav Moiseyev, Andrzej W. Weber, Vladimir I. Bazaliiskii, and O. I. Goriunova. "Archaeological supplement B to Damgaard et al. 2018: Discussion of the archaeology of Central Asian and East Asian Neolithic to Bronze Age hunter-gatherers and early pastoralists, including consideration of horse domestication." (2018).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Archaeology# History# Research# Excavation

Comments / 2

Published by

A daily blend of politics, history, current events, science, astronomy, int'l, and military news.

Aliso Viejo, CA
59K followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

Committee seeks medical assistance in dying for mature minors-Say eligibility shouldn't be denied due to age

In June 2016, Canada passed a monumental piece of legislation that legalized Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD). This legislation allowed adults to make the decision to end their lives, with medical assistance, if they were suffering from a terminal illness or extreme pain. After the initial passing of the legislation, there was a proposal to expand the legislation to include "mature minors".

Read full story
2 comments

A pastor was recently believed to have been brain dead- His congregation now celebrates his continued life in Christ

Recently, pastor Ryan Marlow was welcomed home with an overwhelming show of love and support from hundreds of people, many of whom had never met him. The celebration followed a heartbreaking declaration that the pastor was brain-dead. Yet, it was a miracle that he could recover. The Facebook page "Ryan's Recovery" was created to share his journey and spread awareness of his condition.

Read full story
55 comments

After removing her mask for the first time, a woman was told she'd better find a new job-Now she has won a court case

Recently, Justine, a woman in the insurance industry, was fired on her first day at her new job. After lunch, she showed her co-worker her cracked teeth, which was the cause of her termination. She had just started the job and was quickly dismissed without any explanation or warning. [i]

Read full story
150 comments

A model says parents should talk with children- She explains why her 9-year-old understands to respect women's choices

An American model and television personality recently interviewed on a podcast. During the podcast, the well-known internet celebrity says that she had an entire conversation with her son, Sebastian, regarding her previous work as a dancer. [i]

Read full story

Elba urges us to focus on similarities-I don't want to be the first Black; I'm the first Idris, he says in new interview

In a new exclusive interview with Esquire, Idris Elba speaks candidly about his journey and the lessons he has learned along the way to stardom. Elba shares his experience by initially describing himself as being “the same person I always was, an only child.”

Read full story
14 comments

Archaeologists newly discover sophisticated stone tool artifacts-Found near a 2.9 million-year-old Paranthropus' 2 teeth

Recently, archaeologists discovered a number of sophisticated stone tool artifacts. Along with the stone tools, archaeologists also discovered two intact teeth from an early hominin species known as the Paranthropus. This new discovery now has researchers questioning who first created such tools. [i]

Read full story
2 comments

Russians recently found a new ally-Turkish citizen now says that they are fighting with Russians against the Ukrainians

Recently, volunteers of Turkish citizenship have stepped up to join Putin in the fight against the Ukrainian military. Turkish volunteers have begun training with Putin’s troops as the leader continuously makes flailing attempts to beef up his soldier count. [i]

Read full story
333 comments

A new report marks the start of decriminalizing hard drugs-Canadian adults can now legally possess heroin & so much more

The Canadian providence British Columbia recently announced that it would not “arrest people possessing small amounts of hard drugs in order to encourage people to seek help.” On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Canadian Government formally started its trial of decriminalizing hard drugs in British Columbia. [i]

Read full story
15 comments

It was recently announced that Super Bowl LVII, most-watched sporting event in the US, will now include ads about Jesus

Recently, it has been announced that the “He Gets Us’ campaign has purchased two Super Bowl ads for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be televised on Fox on February 12. According to campaign members, the Super Bow will now include commercials from the “He Gets Us” campaign. [i] [ii]

Read full story
466 comments

Throw caution to the wind-A Pastor recently celebrated his 98th birthday by completing a bucket-list topping favorite

Recently, Roy Jernigan went skydiving to celebrate his 98th birthday on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Jernigan has been a long-time pastor who says he “doesn’t have a doctor,” and “hasn’t had a physical exam in 15 years.” The pastor also claims that he “is on no medication– but the good Lord and black coffee.” The pastor recently decided to celebrate his longevity by going skydiving with his family, something he plans to repeat in two years when he turns 100. [i]

Read full story
6 comments

A mother now says that her kids were left in tears after school staff took food from their plates with tongs over debts

A mother who wished to remain anonymous has recently shared that she is “furious” after finding out that food was taken from her children’s school plates because of past-due debts. According to several students who attended Liverpool College on Queen’s Drive, many were humiliated on Thursday, February 2, 2023, due to a recent stunt pulled by the school’s lunch staff. [i]

Read full story
703 comments

Mid-theater movie seats will now cost you more-Neck-breaking front-row seats will soon become an option for only $2 less

According to AMC movie theater’s recent reveal of its broadly expanding Sightline program, there will be a $1 and $2 price increase for several of its seats. AMC is introducing “Sightline,” which their website details as providing “moviegoers with multiple seating options to meet their viewing preferences.” [i]

Read full story
6 comments

The world's unluckiest ship was recently discovered after 150 years-The 144-foot-long cursed ship sunk 3 different times

A ship known as the “Nucleus,” which somehow managed to sink three times, was recently discovered. The shipwreck spent over 150 years resting at the bottom of a lake. The ship was nicknamed “Bad Luck Barquentine.” A barquentine is a sailing vessel with three or more masts. [i]

Read full story
2 comments

A new bill allows inmates to donate bone marrow & organs for time off their sentence- Some now say this is exploitation

Recently, lawmakers’ proposed new bill has many people questioning whether informing communities about organ donation should involve "trading organs for freedom." Legislative Bill HD.3822 establishes The Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program within the Department of Correction. [i]

Read full story
195 comments

10 years ago today, Kevin Spacey acted in Netflix's first new original-Fans say House of Cards is one of the best series

Ten years ago today, on February 1, 2013, Netflix began streaming its first original series, House of Cards. In 2007 Netflix had already started directly streaming many of its titles for a flat monthly fee, transforming how Americans consume television and movies. [i]

Read full story
4 comments

New mom recently shares video of first moments bonding with her newborn-He came out clutching his mother's birth control

Violet Quick, a twenty-year-old married to John Francis, recently shared a startling video showing her newborn baby boy holding tightly to his mother’s IUD after birth. It has now been just over a week since the new mom shared the video capturing those priceless first moments with baby boy Rudy. [i]

Read full story
146 comments

What happens when there are too many limitations to fly with all your dogs-A young couple recently paid thousands to fly

Recently, a young couple, Melanie and Albert Demi were attempting to take all of their dogs with them on a dream trip across Europe. When contacting travel companies, the couple quickly realized that they would encounter problems due to restrictions imposed by the companies. [i]

Read full story
2 comments

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]

Read full story
766 comments

As Super Bowl LVII nears, we recall XXXVIII's wardrobe malfunction-Janet Jackson reveals a chestful live during halftime

On February 1, 2004, the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII shocked the Nation during a duet performed when Janet Jackson’s chest was mistakenly revealed. The wardrobe malfunction occurred during the live airing, seen by an estimated 143.6 million people. [i]

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy