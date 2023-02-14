Archaeologists newly discover sophisticated stone tool artifacts-Found near a 2.9 million-year-old Paranthropus' 2 teeth

Recently, archaeologists discovered a number of sophisticated stone tool artifacts. Along with the stone tools, archaeologists also discovered two intact teeth from an early hominin species known as the Paranthropus. This new discovery now has researchers questioning who first created such tools. [i]

What did archaeologists recently unearth in Kenya?

The newly unearthed artifacts were found along the shores of Kenya’s Lake Victoria. The sophisticated stone tools are described by researchers as belonging to the Oldowan toolkit. The tools were used by early hominins who inhabited the Homa Peninsula. They would use the tools to butcher hippos and antelope and to pound vegetation. [ii]

Oldowan tools, also known as the Oldowan industry, are noted as marking the beginning of the technological revolution. Previously, the oldest artifacts of this kind were believed to have appeared nearly 2.6 million years ago in Eastern Africa’s savannahs. Now, the newly discovered tools are considered to date back 2.9 million years to an abandoned butchery. [iii]

An Oldowan hammerstone that was recovered form the Nyayanga site. Photo by T.W. Plummer, J.S. Oliver, E.M. Finestone, Homa Peninsula Pa

Why are these stone tools so notable?

The Oldowan is believed to be the “earliest, universally acknowledged stone tool industry.” Its instruments included flaked tools such as scrapers and choppers as well as rudimentary cutting instruments. During their time period, these now seemingly “crude” tools provided our ancestors with a tremendous evolutional advantage. [iv]

The introduction of these tools gave us increased access to a vast array of new food sources. Additionally, they allowed us to process other raw materials like bone and wood. The Archeulean industry, notable for the oval and bifacial-shaped hand-axes, would replace Oldowan. [v]

An Oldowan core that was recovered from the Nyayanga site. Photo by T.W. Plummer, J.S. Oliver, and E.M. Finestone, Homa Peninsula Pa

How does this new discovery affect our understanding of Oldowan tool history?

This new discovery pushed the recorded onset of Oldowan stone tools by nearly 300 thousand years. The tools were utilized nearly two million years before hominins began to harness the power of fire. Toolmakers are believed to have pounded their meat “into something like a hippo tartare” to make it easier to consume. Researchers believe this is one of the oldest examples of technology. [vi]

An anthropologist Professor Thomas Plummer said of the discovery,

“This shows [that] the toolkit wa smore widely distributed at an earlier date than people realised, and that it was used to process a wide variety of plant and animal tissues. We don’t know for sure what the adaptive significance of it was, but the variety of uses suggests it was important to these hominins.” [vii]

A molar recovered from the Nyayanga site. Photo by T.W. Plummer, J.S. Oliver, and E. M. Finestone, Homa Peninsula Paleoan

What else did archaeologists discover at the site?

Along with the stone tools, two massive molars belonging to a species closely relative to modern humans were discovered. The two teeth are remains that come from Paranthropus. This new discovery has not raised intriguing questions regarding which hominin species created the stone tools. [viii]

A molar recovered from the Nyayanga site. Photo by T.W. Plummer, J.S. Oliver, and E. M. Finestone, Homa Peninsula Paleoan

Palaeoanthropologists previously assumed that only the genus Homo, to which humans belong, could make stone tools. Now that Paranthropus has been found alongside the stone tools, new questions have arisen. Paranthropus is considered our “distant cousins, rather than our direct relatives.” [ix]

Watch the video below for more information on our distant cousin Paranthropus.

