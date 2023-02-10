Throw caution to the wind-A Pastor recently celebrated his 98th birthday by completing a bucket-list topping favorite

Recently, Roy Jernigan went skydiving to celebrate his 98th birthday on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Jernigan has been a long-time pastor who says he “doesn’t have a doctor,” and “hasn’t had a physical exam in 15 years.” The pastor also claims that he “is on no medication– but the good Lord and black coffee.” The pastor recently decided to celebrate his longevity by going skydiving with his family, something he plans to repeat in two years when he turns 100. [i]

Who is Roy Jernigan?

Roy Jernigan. Photo by DOPE Quick Reads/SkyDive Coastal Carolinas

Jernigan spoke with WECT News 6 after crossing skydiving off his bucket list at 98 years old. Jernigan says the decision to mark this off his bucket list was originally a joke suggested by his granddaughter. April Lintner says that she had no idea that her grandfather would actually follow through with her outlandish suggestion. Jernigan is quite the risk-taker. [ii]

What is special about Roy Jernigan's history?

Roy Jernigan was formerly a Naval Corpsman. He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Following his tours, Jernigan also understudied as a clown in the Ringling Brothers Circus at the beginning of World War II. The decorated veteran was eager to share his advice with the news channel pertaining to his secret recipe for a long life, saying,

My advice to anyone if God blesses you and gives you the number of years that he’s given me burnout your life living for others. You’ll never regret it!”[iii]

Photo by SkyDive Coastal Carolinas

Jernigan leaves us with those words while promising to skydive two years again from now when he reaches the coveted milestone of a centennial birthday. [iv]

Roy Jernigan. Photo by Roy Jernigan/WECT6

