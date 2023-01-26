Once-discarded chihuahua finds new home & becomes a Guinness World Record holder- The dog is now the world's oldest

Spike, a lonely chihuahua, began his life with Rita Kimball after she stumbled across the dog one day in August 2009. Kimball was driving through an abandoned supermarket parking lot when she spotted Spike sitting alone. [i]

Kimball says it was evident that no one had been caring for Spike. She says she then decided to pull up next to the pooch. She opened her car door, waiting for Spike’s response. Kimball fondly recalls the interaction, smiling as she says,

“Spike jumped right in and sat on the seat as if he knew where we were going. It was meant to be. [ii]

Spike, the world's oldest dog. Photo by PA, Guinness World Records

Since that life-changing day in the supermarket parking lot, Spike has called Kimball’s large farm his home. Unfortunately, Spike is blind, and he is also hard of hearing. Despite this, the well-aged pup wakes up at 7 am like clockwork on most days. Spike’s favorite activity is visiting with animals, including cats and cows, around the farm. [iii]

All these years later, despite his rough start in life, Guinness World Records has recently crowned Spikeconfirmed the oldest living dog. He was formally awarded the title on December 7, 2022. Previously, Gino Wolf was the oldest living dog. His record was 22 years and 52 days and was only recently verified on November 15, 2022. [iv]

Spike, the chihuahua, now holds the record of being verified as at least 23 years and seven days old. The Guinness World Records presented Spike with a certificate detailing his world record accomplishment. [v]

Photo by Guinness World Records

