In Jericho, a 2,700-square-foot mosaic-floor church was recently found-Nearly collapsed in an A.D. 749 major earthquake

The Civil Administration, the government body overseeing activity in Palestine’s West Bank, recently released a statement revealing a team of archaeologist’s recent discovery of a Byzantine church with remarkable, elaborate mosaic floors. The house of prayer was discovered in the area of Jericho. The mosaic covers the Church’s nave, its central location for accommodating the congregation. [i] [ii]

The mosaic floor was unearthed in a Byzantine-era church located near Jericho. Photo by Civil Administration of Pakistan

Researchers assert that the structure dates to the 6th century C.E. Additionally, they note that the Church was still utilized a hundred years later during the Early Muslim Period. This marked the period of a wave of iconoclasm sweeping across Palestine. Synagogue mosaics, at one point, depicted rich representations of mythic figures, people, and animals. During iconoclasm, these mosaics were frequently defaced. [iii]

Photo by Civil Administration of Pakistan

Despite Islam banning the display of icons and images in public places, the intricate mosaic floors remained unscathed by destructive iconoclasm, exhibiting no indication of damage. The mosaic depicts animal figures and vine braids. [iv]

Archaeologists discovered a three-meter-long inscription within the prayer area comprised of five Greek lines. The inscription commemorates Georgios and Nonus. According to the inscription, the pair are two public figures who donated generously toward the Church’s construction. Additionally, researchers revealed that the Byzantine Church structure miraculously survived a major earthquake that occurred in A.D. 749. [v]

Photo by Civil Administration of Pakistan

The earthquake destroyed several other churches in addition to many other construction types across the region. Even if the Church had collapsed, there would likely have been no casualties or injuries because the large Church had long since been abandoned. Furthermore, its entrance had been deliberately sealed off. [vi]

References

[i] TOI, Spectacular Byzantine church mosaics uncovered near Jericho (Jan. 12, 2023)

[ii] Merriam-Webster, nave - noun (2023)

[iii] Steven Fine, Iconoclasm (Oct. 2000)

[iv] TOI, Spectacular Byzantine church mosaics uncovered near Jericho (Jan. 12, 2023)

[v] Dovrat Matf’ash, A church with spectacular mosaic floors from the Byzantine period, was uncovered in the Jericho area (Jan. 25, 2023)