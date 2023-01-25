Yale experts now say that Putin's recent concealment of how the foreign exchange reserves are used denotes his weak spot

According to Russia’s Central bank report on January 13, 2023, Russia's foreign exchange reserves (FX reserves) increased to $581.989 billion as of January 1, 2023. FX reserves are the foreign assets (assets not denominated in the country's domestic currency) that the country's central bank holds. [i] [ii]

A report was produced in July 2022 indicating a depletion of Russian foreign currency reserves by $75 billion since the war’s commencement. Since then, many allege that Putin no longer records how much reserves he spends each month. Experts like Yale University’s Jeffrey Sonnenfeld assert that,

If Putin was so proud of his economy, why would he hide how much he has in foreign currency reserves? Why would he hide his imports and exports data if it was so positive? He’s concealing this information because it is getting worse. [iii]

He continued,

You look at the deficit, other nations around the world do run deficits, but they get somebody to fund it. Nobody is buying Russian debt. Putin can’t fund this debt, and that’s more troubling than the actual debt. [iii]

On February 28, 2022, four days after Russia invaded Ukraine, their reported reserves were $617.133 billion. From February to March, Russia’s reserves decreased by 1.738% from $617.133 billion to $606.409 billion. Since then, the reserves have continued to decrease incrementally. Russia’s newly reported totals indicate the first increase since Russia’s reported $630.627 billion on December 31, 2021, an increase from November 30, 2021’s reported $622.501 billion. [iv]

Experts say much of the blame lies in Europe’s continued reduction in dependence on Russian gas. In 2021, 83% of Russian gas was exported to Europe. More recent reports indicate that Europe’s dependence has fallen to just 9% of its total gas imports. Europe now purchases more LNG than it had ever purchased Russian gas. [v]

While speaking at the World Economic Forum, Harvard professor Kenneth Rogoff weighed in on the issue. He asserts that Russia may potentially turn into a “giant Iran” facing incredible poverty. He states,

If Russia escalates, what are we doing? We need to be ready. They need to know that it is coming. [vi]

Read the full Bank of Russia Statistical Bulletin here.

