Congresswoman Hillary Scholten sparks debate after she recently quotes Jeremiah 1:5 against the new Born-Alive bill

DOPE Quick Reads

Hillary Scholten is a Democratic Representative (D-MI) and politician. Speaking on the House floor on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Scholten sparked debate by quoting the Bible. She quoted Jeremiah 1:5. She shared the scripture to support her position against the Born-Alive legislative bill. Her remarks were shared during a morning-hour debate of the House Session. The session took place in the Hall of the House of Representatives, also known as the House chamber. [i] [ii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HlQrY_0kQempiY00
Photo byKiwihugonUnsplash

H.R.26 - Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

House Resolution 26 was recently passed by a vote of 220 in favor and 210 against. All 220 Republicans and one Democrat – Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas – voted in favor of H.R.26. House Resolution 26 reads,

To amend title 18, United States Code, to prohibit a health care practitioner from failing to exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion. [iii]

More specifically, it would require the following:

(1) If an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, the infant is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States and entitled to all the protections of such laws.
(2) Any infant born alive after an abortion or within a hospital, clinic, or other facility has the same claim to the protection of the law that would arise for any newborn or for any person who comes to a hospital, clinic, or other facility for screening and treatment or otherwise becomes a patient within its care. [iv]

The act requires that a child born alive during an attempted abortion must immediately be admitted to a hospital. The bill also requires mandatory reporting of any instances of failure to comply with such requirements. [v]

The Scripture: Jeremiah 1:5 NLT

The Bible verse quoted by Scholten reads,

I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born, I set you apart and appointed you as my prophet to the nations. [vi]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cW5q5_0kQempiY00
Hillary ScholtenPhoto byU.S. House of Representatives, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Scholten’s Quote

Hillary Scholten is the first woman to represent Grand Rapids. Speaking during the morning debate in opposition to H.R.26, Scholten stated,

Further, when I read the Scripture, I turn to passages, and I’m guided by passages like Jeremiah 1:5, which states, ‘I knew you before I formed you and placed you in your mother’s womb.’ It says the mother’s womb. I believe life is precious, but I reject the idea that if I embrace the sanctity of life, I also must be forced to invite the federal government in to regulate it. [vii]

Scholten later clarified her stance on H.R.26. She asserts that the bill “does not actually add anything new to existing law regarding the protection of life.” Instead, she insists that the bill “is simply a messaging bill on the part of the Republicans. This legislation does not ‘support life.’” [viii]

Instead, Scholten says the bill takes "away a woman’s option for end-of-life care for an infant when faced with heartbreaking medical complications.” She further insists that it “also overrides medical providers’ judgment for how to provide the best care for infants and subjects providers to prison sentences of up to 5 years for doing their jobs.” Finally, Scholten argues that the bill “disadvantages people especially in rural communities, by forcing them to go to a hospital, not their local clinic or other health center.” [ix]

Ultimately, Scholten believes that decisions about “neonatal palliative care” can sometimes be “heartbreakingly difficult” but nevertheless must be made. As such, she contends that H.R.26 only “confuses and obstructs women’s healthcare choices.” [x]

Watch the clip from Scholten's remarks below.

Read the entire text of House Resolution 26 here.

© Copyright 2023 DOPE Quick Reads LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Any reproduction of this content will result in immediate legal action under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which criminalizes the circumvention of electronic and digital copyright protection systems.

References

[i] Greg Price, Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI): Pro-choice Christian who chose life opposes H.R. 26 (Jan. 11, 2023)

[ii] Architect of the Capitol, Explore the Capitol Campus - House Chamber (2023)

[iii] US House Committee 118th Congress, Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (Jan. 9, 2023)

[iv] Id.

[v] Id.

[vi] Biblehub, Jeremiah 1:5 (2023)

[vii] Greg Price, Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI): Pro-choice Christian who chose life opposes H.R. 26 (Jan. 11, 2023)

[viii] Congresswoman Hillary Scholten, 3rd District, Representative Hillary Scholten, addresses her position on H.R.26 and H.Con.Res.3 (Jan. 17, 2023)

[ix] Id.

[x] Id.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Government# Legislation# House Resolution 26# Hillary Schelton

Comments / 384

Published by

A daily blend of politics, history, current events, science, astronomy, int'l, and military news.

Aliso Viejo, CA
59K followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

Nearly a decade has now passed since the accidental overdose of beloved actor Philip Seymour Hoffman on February 2, 2014

Born on July 23, 1967, actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was also a director. He is best known for films like Almost Famous, Capote, The Master, and Hunger Games. Considered talented and versatile, Hoffman was one of the most loved actors of his generation. [i]

Read full story
34 comments

Chick-fil-A says in a new interview that glorifying God is why the restaurant continues to remain remarkably successful

During a recent interview with Don Yaeger, contributing editor at Chief Executive, Dan Cathy, Chairman of Chick-fil-A, discusses leadership. The son of Chick-fil-A’s founder, Cathy spent a great portion of his life refining and expanding upon his father’s vision. He shares with Yaeger nostalgic memories of the Dwarf House, as Chick-fil-A was originally known. [i]

Read full story
202 comments

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]

Read full story
14 comments

"King Richard" attempted the first presidential assassination-Both of his guns misfired, and he was also hit with a cane

On January 30, 1835, Richard Lawrence made history by attempting the first known presidential assassination against Andrew Jackson. The day was cold and wet, and Lawrence, an unemployed house painter, had strategically stationed himself behind one of the Capitol Building's entrance pillars. He silently waited as people gathered at the end of Representative Warren Davis's funeral. [i]

Read full story
6 comments

News of inmates' baptisms recently went viral-Now, an atheist group says that coercion & promoting Christianity must end

On December 29, 2022, a County Sheriff’s Department shared on social media numerous photos celebrating nearly 40 male and female inmates’ Baptization in a County Detention Center. The Sheriff’s post subsequently went viral, drawing varied amounts of praise and criticism from citizens across the Nation. Now, a non-profit atheist organization asserts that the Sheriff’s Department’s recent action of “promoting Christianity and coercing prisoners into participating in religious exercises” is unconstitutional. [i]

Read full story
475 comments

Putin now says that female convicts begged to aid in the war in exchange for the pardoning of their criminal convictions

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's notorious mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, has indicated he supports allowing convicted women to serve on the front lines in Ukraine. In a letter from Vyacheslav Wegner, Deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Sverdlovsk region, Prigozhin indicated that he is now prepared to send female inmates into Ukraine. His support extends to positions other than combat support roles. [i]

Read full story
37 comments

Fossil remains of a new, flying reptile species with 400 teeth, were recently found while excavating alligator bones

Recently, paleontologists and researchers accidentally discovered the remains of a near-complete, new pterosaur species–a specialized flying reptile–in a Bavaria, Southern Germany quarry.

Read full story
10 comments

Once-discarded chihuahua finds new home & becomes a Guinness World Record holder- The dog is now the world's oldest

Spike, a lonely chihuahua, began his life with Rita Kimball after she stumbled across the dog one day in August 2009. Kimball was driving through an abandoned supermarket parking lot when she spotted Spike sitting alone. [i]

Read full story
1 comments

In Jericho, a 2,700-square-foot mosaic-floor church was recently found-Nearly collapsed in an A.D. 749 major earthquake

The Civil Administration, the government body overseeing activity in Palestine’s West Bank, recently released a statement revealing a team of archaeologist’s recent discovery of a Byzantine church with remarkable, elaborate mosaic floors. The house of prayer was discovered in the area of Jericho. The mosaic covers the Church’s nave, its central location for accommodating the congregation. [i] [ii]

Read full story
5 comments

Yale experts now say that Putin's recent concealment of how the foreign exchange reserves are used denotes his weak spot

According to Russia’s Central bank report on January 13, 2023, Russia's foreign exchange reserves (FX reserves) increased to $581.989 billion as of January 1, 2023. FX reserves are the foreign assets (assets not denominated in the country's domestic currency) that the country's central bank holds. [i] [ii]

Read full story
11 comments

High costs and inflation recently hit hard- 6 in 10 Americans now admit that they'd give false facts during an interview

A recent survey commissioned by StandOut CV revealed that six in 10 people admit that they would lie on a resume for a job in 2023. Several people's reasoning was based solely on continued rising costs and inflation. Respondents indicated a willingness to lie about everything from references to their level of education on their resumes and during a job interview. [i]

Read full story
59 comments

A new mother seeks childcare for her newborn- Says the baby's grandmother asked that she be paid $20 an hour each time

The mother of a newborn recently began questioning the relationship she and her mother shared. Having just delivered a newborn baby, the mother, who we call "Stacy," wished to remain anonymous while sharing her interaction. Stacy revealed that she was astonished when her own mother, the grandmother of her daughter, asked that she be paid $20 an hour to babysit the baby. [i]

Read full story
173 comments

A 69-year-old artist almost died due to a recent OxyContin habit-Now she leads die-in protests with "dead" demonstrators

69-year-old Nan Goldin is a U.S. artist and photographer who admits that discussing mental health issues was considered an 'improper' conversation in the mid-'60s. As a result, she admits to sheltering herself from engaging in relationships and social activities, quietly fueling her art. [i]

Read full story
25 comments

Would you like to play with the world's largest known Ouija board- It weighs 9,000 pounds and measures 3,168 square ft.

Popular in both arts and culture, the Ouija board was first designed in 1890. It was intended for supernatural communication. Elijah Bond and Charles Kenner reportedly conducted a seance with Helen Peters. Afterward, the pair began manufacturing the intricately-crafted boards in the U.S., selling the rights to the game in 1891 to William Fuld. The game was reproduced in 1967 by the Parker Brothers board game company. [i]

Read full story
8 comments

55 years ago, the US dropped 5,000 bombs a day for 77 days- Vietnamese long-range artillery detonated tons of explosives

On January 21, 1968, the history of the Siege of Khe Sanh began. It is also known as the Battle of Khe Sanh. This historical battle is considered one of the Vietnam War's most controversial battles. The history of the battle begins at Khe Sanh combat base, located approximately 14 miles South of the DMZ and roughly six miles away from the Laotian border. [i]

Read full story
27 comments

Onlookers were recently baffled by a new mysterious sea creature that washed ashore- Some called it a 'Killer hot dog'

Just this past week, a bizarre-looking wild sea creature washed up on a beach's shores. The pink-colored eel-like animal did not appear to have eyes and had razor-sharp teeth. Many onlookers along the coast were baffled by the creature's long, pink, stalk-shaped body with a stump-like protrusion set just about one-third of the way down its body. [i]

Read full story
90 comments

Your charismatic cat or dog can now earn thousands of dollars as Chief Toy Tester- Retailer seeks a pet with personality

Do you have a playful pet, or two? Your adorable pet may be unique enough to become the next viral brand ambassador! PetSmart is now advertising an opportunity for one of your lovable pets to become the next Chief Toy Tester at PetSmart. Each pet who lands a role as a new PetSmart toy tester will participate in quarterly unboxing videos, Salon spas days, and much more! [i]

Read full story
7 comments

A married couple now says they'll stay together after learning they are third cousins- Found out during first pregnancy

41-year-old Marcella Hill recently surprised hundreds of thousands of her followers and viewers after sharing a startling discovery about her relationship that she and her husband stumbled upon while researching their family trees. The couple had each been individually looking into their ancestry while Marcella was pregnant with their first child. [i]

Read full story
104 comments

It has been 30 years since Audrey Hepburn's tragic death on Jan. 20, 1993- She died in her sleep from appendiceal cancer

Audrey Hepburn, a world-renowned movie star, passed away on January 20, 1993, several months after her cancer diagnosis. The alluring actress died in her sleep. At just 63 years old, she had had appendiceal cancer. The anniversary of Hepburn's death now has the internet overflowing with questions about the late actress's work. Here are some answers to some of the most common questions about the late Golden Age actress. [i]

Read full story
57 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy