Congresswoman Hillary Scholten sparks debate after she recently quotes Jeremiah 1:5 against the new Born-Alive bill

Hillary Scholten is a Democratic Representative (D-MI) and politician. Speaking on the House floor on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Scholten sparked debate by quoting the Bible. She quoted Jeremiah 1:5. She shared the scripture to support her position against the Born-Alive legislative bill. Her remarks were shared during a morning-hour debate of the House Session. The session took place in the Hall of the House of Representatives, also known as the House chamber. [i] [ii]

H.R.26 - Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

House Resolution 26 was recently passed by a vote of 220 in favor and 210 against. All 220 Republicans and one Democrat – Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas – voted in favor of H.R.26. House Resolution 26 reads,

To amend title 18, United States Code, to prohibit a health care practitioner from failing to exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion. [iii]

More specifically, it would require the following:

(1) If an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, the infant is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States and entitled to all the protections of such laws.

(2) Any infant born alive after an abortion or within a hospital, clinic, or other facility has the same claim to the protection of the law that would arise for any newborn or for any person who comes to a hospital, clinic, or other facility for screening and treatment or otherwise becomes a patient within its care. [iv]

The act requires that a child born alive during an attempted abortion must immediately be admitted to a hospital. The bill also requires mandatory reporting of any instances of failure to comply with such requirements. [v]

The Scripture: Jeremiah 1:5 NLT

The Bible verse quoted by Scholten reads,

I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born, I set you apart and appointed you as my prophet to the nations. [vi]

Scholten’s Quote

Hillary Scholten is the first woman to represent Grand Rapids. Speaking during the morning debate in opposition to H.R.26, Scholten stated,

Further, when I read the Scripture, I turn to passages, and I’m guided by passages like Jeremiah 1:5, which states, ‘I knew you before I formed you and placed you in your mother’s womb.’ It says the mother’s womb. I believe life is precious, but I reject the idea that if I embrace the sanctity of life, I also must be forced to invite the federal government in to regulate it. [vii]

Scholten later clarified her stance on H.R.26. She asserts that the bill “does not actually add anything new to existing law regarding the protection of life.” Instead, she insists that the bill “is simply a messaging bill on the part of the Republicans. This legislation does not ‘support life.’” [viii]

Instead, Scholten says the bill takes "away a woman’s option for end-of-life care for an infant when faced with heartbreaking medical complications.” She further insists that it “also overrides medical providers’ judgment for how to provide the best care for infants and subjects providers to prison sentences of up to 5 years for doing their jobs.” Finally, Scholten argues that the bill “disadvantages people especially in rural communities, by forcing them to go to a hospital, not their local clinic or other health center.” [ix]

Ultimately, Scholten believes that decisions about “neonatal palliative care” can sometimes be “heartbreakingly difficult” but nevertheless must be made. As such, she contends that H.R.26 only “confuses and obstructs women’s healthcare choices.” [x]

Watch the clip from Scholten's remarks below.

Read the entire text of House Resolution 26 here.

