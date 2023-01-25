High costs and inflation recently hit hard- 6 in 10 Americans now admit that they'd give false facts during an interview

A recent survey commissioned by StandOut CV revealed that six in 10 people admit that they would lie on a resume for a job in 2023. Several people's reasoning was based solely on continued rising costs and inflation. Respondents indicated a willingness to lie about everything from references to their level of education on their resumes and during a job interview. [i]

Additionally, the survey reveals that 55% of the people surveyed stated that they had previously lied on their resume at least once. StandOut CV calculates that 42.5 million Americans could have potentially "lied their way to a job in 2022." Further findings indicate that of those surveyed, one in six admit to using fake job reference services with fake college degree certificates and transcripts easily available online. [ii]

Photo by Marten Bjork on Unsplash

Although 55% admit to having ever lied on their resume, 30% admit that they have never been caught in any of their embellishments. Overall, people who work in manufacturing were found to be the most likely to lie (72%). Furthermore, men are more likely to lie (59.9%) than women (50.6%). [iii]

Most recently, Jon Andrewes, a British man, was ordered to return the equivalent of $118,000 after lying about earning a Ph.D. from Plymouth University and undergraduate and master's degrees from Bristol University. Andrewes also claimed to have an MBA from Edinburgh and worked for the British government's Home Office and HM Revenue & Customs. [iv]

In reality, Andrewes had none of those educational degrees. Andrewes had previously been a construction worker, probation officer, and customs officer who earned a social work certificate. Andrewes was selected over 116 other candidates. [v]

According to Northeastern University, over 11.6 million jobs have been created since 2010. Of those, 95% have gone to those holding a bachelor's degree. As a result and a potential driving force for lying on a resume, "individuals without a degree are three times more likely to be living in poverty." [vi]

