Onlookers were recently baffled by a new mysterious sea creature that washed ashore- Some called it a 'Killer hot dog'

DOPE Quick Reads

Just this past week, a bizarre-looking wild sea creature washed up on a beach's shores. The pink-colored eel-like animal did not appear to have eyes and had razor-sharp teeth. Many onlookers along the coast were baffled by the creature's long, pink, stalk-shaped body with a stump-like protrusion set just about one-third of the way down its body. [i]

Suzanne Choate Arceneaux shared several photographs of the odd-looking sea creature online to a Facebook group, hoping to discover more about its origins. Many suggested comical suggestions, such as calling it the "killer hot dog." Others sided with experts who advise that the most likely explanation is that the creature is some variation of an eel. [ii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrYij_0kO0Ruy500
Photo bySuzanne Choate Arceneaux

More specifically, a coastal fisheries science director suggested that the animal was a snapper eel in extremely rough shape. The sea creature appeared to be roughly three feet long. [iii]

Additional to the scientific suggestions, others indicated that it also resembled the 1979 film 'Alien's' Xenomorph, particularly the inner mouth of the monster. The Xenomorph, AKA the 'Alien,' is "an extraterrestrial hive-based endoparasitoid species with a multi-staged life cycle, possibly originating from the planet Xenomorph Prime. It is considered one of the deadliest of all alien species. [iv]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dx98B_0kO0Ruy500
XenomorphPhoto by© Foto: Ra Boe / Wikipedia

Others believed that the sea creature looked more like one of the frightening graboids from Tremors, a 1990s movie. Graboids are also known as 'Dirt Dragons.' They are described as "being to the desert what sharks are to the ocean." Graboids are also "a species of predatory animal sighted in North America." Watch the YouTube video below for a clip from the original Tremors movie. [v]

© Copyright 2023 DOPE Quick Reads LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Any reproduction of this content will result in immediate legal action under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which criminalizes the circumvention of electronic and digital copyright protection systems.

References

[i] Suzanne Choate Arceneaux, Bolivar Beachcombers (Jan. 9, 2023)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] Aliens Fandom, Xenomorph - Alien Species (2023)

[v] Aliens Fandom, Graboids - Alien Species (2023)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sea Creature# Eel# Xenomorph# Graboid# Wild Animals

Comments / 89

Published by

A daily blend of politics, history, current events, science, astronomy, int'l, and military news.

Aliso Viejo, CA
59K followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

News of inmates' baptisms recently went viral-Now, an atheist group says that coercion & promoting Christianity must end

On December 29, 2022, a County Sheriff’s Department shared on social media numerous photos celebrating nearly 40 male and female inmates’ Baptization in a County Detention Center. The Sheriff’s post subsequently went viral, drawing varied amounts of praise and criticism from citizens across the Nation. Now, a non-profit atheist organization asserts that the Sheriff’s Department’s recent action of “promoting Christianity and coercing prisoners into participating in religious exercises” is unconstitutional. [i]

Read full story
3 comments

Putin now says that female convicts begged to aid in the war in exchange for the pardoning of their criminal convictions

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's notorious mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, has indicated he supports allowing convicted women to serve on the front lines in Ukraine. In a letter from Vyacheslav Wegner, Deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Sverdlovsk region, Prigozhin indicated that he is now prepared to send female inmates into Ukraine. His support extends to positions other than combat support roles. [i]

Read full story
5 comments

Fossil remains of a new, flying reptile species with 400 teeth, were recently found while excavating alligator bones

Recently, paleontologists and researchers accidentally discovered the remains of a near-complete, new pterosaur species–a specialized flying reptile–in a Bavaria, Southern Germany quarry.

Read full story
1 comments

Once-discarded chihuahua finds new home & becomes a Guinness World Record holder- The dog is now the world's oldest

Spike, a lonely chihuahua, began his life with Rita Kimball after she stumbled across the dog one day in August 2009. Kimball was driving through an abandoned supermarket parking lot when she spotted Spike sitting alone. [i]

Read full story
1 comments

In Jericho, a 2,700-square-foot mosaic-floor church was recently found-Nearly collapsed in an A.D. 749 major earthquake

The Civil Administration, the government body overseeing activity in Palestine’s West Bank, recently released a statement revealing a team of archaeologist’s recent discovery of a Byzantine church with remarkable, elaborate mosaic floors. The house of prayer was discovered in the area of Jericho. The mosaic covers the Church’s nave, its central location for accommodating the congregation. [i] [ii]

Read full story
5 comments

Yale experts now say that Putin's recent concealment of how the foreign exchange reserves are used denotes his weak spot

According to Russia’s Central bank report on January 13, 2023, Russia's foreign exchange reserves (FX reserves) increased to $581.989 billion as of January 1, 2023. FX reserves are the foreign assets (assets not denominated in the country's domestic currency) that the country's central bank holds. [i] [ii]

Read full story
4 comments

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten sparks debate after she recently quotes Jeremiah 1:5 against the new Born-Alive bill

H.R.26 - Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. House Resolution 26 was recently passed by a vote of 220 in favor and 210 against. All 220 Republicans and one Democrat – Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas – voted in favor of H.R.26. House Resolution 26 reads,

Read full story
212 comments

High costs and inflation recently hit hard- 6 in 10 Americans now admit that they'd give false facts during an interview

A recent survey commissioned by StandOut CV revealed that six in 10 people admit that they would lie on a resume for a job in 2023. Several people's reasoning was based solely on continued rising costs and inflation. Respondents indicated a willingness to lie about everything from references to their level of education on their resumes and during a job interview. [i]

Read full story
7 comments

A new mother seeks childcare for her newborn- Says the baby's grandmother asked that she be paid $20 an hour each time

The mother of a newborn recently began questioning the relationship she and her mother shared. Having just delivered a newborn baby, the mother, who we call "Stacy," wished to remain anonymous while sharing her interaction. Stacy revealed that she was astonished when her own mother, the grandmother of her daughter, asked that she be paid $20 an hour to babysit the baby. [i]

Read full story
153 comments

A 69-year-old artist almost died due to a recent OxyContin habit-Now she leads die-in protests with "dead" demonstrators

69-year-old Nan Goldin is a U.S. artist and photographer who admits that discussing mental health issues was considered an 'improper' conversation in the mid-'60s. As a result, she admits to sheltering herself from engaging in relationships and social activities, quietly fueling her art. [i]

Read full story
22 comments

Would you like to play with the world's largest known Ouija board- It weighs 9,000 pounds and measures 3,168 square ft.

Popular in both arts and culture, the Ouija board was first designed in 1890. It was intended for supernatural communication. Elijah Bond and Charles Kenner reportedly conducted a seance with Helen Peters. Afterward, the pair began manufacturing the intricately-crafted boards in the U.S., selling the rights to the game in 1891 to William Fuld. The game was reproduced in 1967 by the Parker Brothers board game company. [i]

Read full story
7 comments

55 years ago, the US dropped 5,000 bombs a day for 77 days- Vietnamese long-range artillery detonated tons of explosives

On January 21, 1968, the history of the Siege of Khe Sanh began. It is also known as the Battle of Khe Sanh. This historical battle is considered one of the Vietnam War's most controversial battles. The history of the battle begins at Khe Sanh combat base, located approximately 14 miles South of the DMZ and roughly six miles away from the Laotian border. [i]

Read full story
27 comments

Your charismatic cat or dog can now earn thousands of dollars as Chief Toy Tester- Retailer seeks a pet with personality

Do you have a playful pet, or two? Your adorable pet may be unique enough to become the next viral brand ambassador! PetSmart is now advertising an opportunity for one of your lovable pets to become the next Chief Toy Tester at PetSmart. Each pet who lands a role as a new PetSmart toy tester will participate in quarterly unboxing videos, Salon spas days, and much more! [i]

Read full story
7 comments

A married couple now says they'll stay together after learning they are third cousins- Found out during first pregnancy

41-year-old Marcella Hill recently surprised hundreds of thousands of her followers and viewers after sharing a startling discovery about her relationship that she and her husband stumbled upon while researching their family trees. The couple had each been individually looking into their ancestry while Marcella was pregnant with their first child. [i]

Read full story
103 comments

It has been 30 years since Audrey Hepburn's tragic death on Jan. 20, 1993- She died in her sleep from appendiceal cancer

Audrey Hepburn, a world-renowned movie star, passed away on January 20, 1993, several months after her cancer diagnosis. The alluring actress died in her sleep. At just 63 years old, she had had appendiceal cancer. The anniversary of Hepburn's death now has the internet overflowing with questions about the late actress's work. Here are some answers to some of the most common questions about the late Golden Age actress. [i]

Read full story
56 comments

115-Year-Old American-born Spaniard is now the world's oldest person after 118-year-old French nun recently passes away

After French nun Lucile Randon recently passed away at age 118, 115-year-old Maria Banyas is now dubbed as the world's oldest person. Banyas was born in San Francisco on Mar. 4, 1907; She moved to Catalonia, Spain, with her family in 2015. The family opted to return to Spain following Maria's father's death following a tuberculosis infection. [i]

Read full story
8 comments

Jan. 19, 1972- Sandy Koufax was the youngest player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame; He'd played only 12 seasons

Winner of the Cy Young Award and a left-handed pitcher, Sanford 'Sandy' Koufax debuted in Major League Baseball in 1955. Koufax was working with a limited baseball background and initially struggled with control. Over time, Koufax's raw talent and practice landed him regularly throwing for the Dodgers when the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958. On Jan. 19, 1972, Koufax became the youngest player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after having played only 12 seasons. [i]

Read full story

Twin brothers reunited 39 years after their birth- The two have both lived nearly duplicate lives, only 40 miles apart

Two brothers reunited after 39 years apart. Although they had no relationship, the two twins discovered that they lived less than 40 miles away from one another and had shockingly similar lifestyles. The pair are now known as the "Jim twins." Their adoptive parents each gave them the name Jim, unbeknownst to the other. [i]

Read full story
12 comments

He maneuvered his boat between a disabled boat and the enemy, then opened fire- Lt. Kelley suffered serious head wounds

On Jan. 12, 2023, the Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, made the announcement that the new DDG-140, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, will be named USS Thomas G. Kelley. The ship's namesake, retired Captain Thomas G. Kelley, is a Medal of Honor recipient and naval hero. [i]

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy