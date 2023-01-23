Onlookers were recently baffled by a new mysterious sea creature that washed ashore- Some called it a 'Killer hot dog'

Just this past week, a bizarre-looking wild sea creature washed up on a beach's shores. The pink-colored eel-like animal did not appear to have eyes and had razor-sharp teeth. Many onlookers along the coast were baffled by the creature's long, pink, stalk-shaped body with a stump-like protrusion set just about one-third of the way down its body. [i]

Suzanne Choate Arceneaux shared several photographs of the odd-looking sea creature online to a Facebook group, hoping to discover more about its origins. Many suggested comical suggestions, such as calling it the "killer hot dog." Others sided with experts who advise that the most likely explanation is that the creature is some variation of an eel. [ii]

Photo by Suzanne Choate Arceneaux

More specifically, a coastal fisheries science director suggested that the animal was a snapper eel in extremely rough shape. The sea creature appeared to be roughly three feet long. [iii]

Additional to the scientific suggestions, others indicated that it also resembled the 1979 film 'Alien's' Xenomorph, particularly the inner mouth of the monster. The Xenomorph, AKA the 'Alien,' is "an extraterrestrial hive-based endoparasitoid species with a multi-staged life cycle, possibly originating from the planet Xenomorph Prime. It is considered one of the deadliest of all alien species. [iv]

Others believed that the sea creature looked more like one of the frightening graboids from Tremors, a 1990s movie. Graboids are also known as 'Dirt Dragons.' They are described as "being to the desert what sharks are to the ocean." Graboids are also "a species of predatory animal sighted in North America." Watch the YouTube video below for a clip from the original Tremors movie. [v]

