Your charismatic cat or dog can now earn thousands of dollars as Chief Toy Tester- Retailer seeks a pet with personality

Do you have a playful pet, or two? Your adorable pet may be unique enough to become the next viral brand ambassador! PetSmart is now advertising an opportunity for one of your lovable pets to become the next Chief Toy Tester at PetSmart. Each pet who lands a role as a new PetSmart toy tester will participate in quarterly unboxing videos, Salon spas days, and much more! [i]

There will be one PetSmart dog toy tester and one PetSmart cat toy tester selected to become a Chief Toy Tester. According to the official Anything for Pets PetSmart toy tester application, PetSmart’s Chief Toy Testers will reap three key benefits:

$10,000 Compensation.

Early access to toys, treats, and services!

VIP experience at in-store events.

Anything for Pets PetSmart Toy Tester Application Requirements

The newest application to become PetSmart’s Chief Toy Tester is a quick easy-to-fill online form. Pet owners who believe they have the best dog or cat for the role must provide their pet’s name & age, an Instagram, and TikTok. Facebook, Twitter & YouTube accounts are optional but not required to apply as a PetSmart toy tester. [ii]

Additionally, pet owners will be required to tell PetSmart about their precious pooch or conniving cat in 200 words or less. The requirement reads:

Show off your writing skills and tell us about your pet’s favorite toy! Write a 200-word-or-less review of one of their favorite toys from either your perspective or your pet’s. [iii]

Pet owners will also be asked to upload one photo in JPEG, PNG, or GIF format of their pet, no larger than 10MB. In addition to an image, a single video must be uploaded in MPEG, MP4, MOV, AVI, FLV, or M4V format. The video file must be 30 seconds or less and cannot be larger than 175 MB. [iv]

Finally, PetSmart requires that each Applicant check each box in the form to confirm they are willing to commit to specific terms:

Commit to a year-long (12 months) contract with PetSmart

Follow the rules for the Chief Toy Tester as provided by PetSmart

Social accounts need to be public

Quarterly unboxing Reels/TikTok video

Quarterly Salon spa day (Dog CTT, possible for cat CTT)

Participate in the holiday gift guide

Attend in-store events for holidays, National Adoption Week, and more [v]

Pet owners interested in applying can Apply Online directly.

