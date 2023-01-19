Jan. 19, 1972- Sandy Koufax was the youngest player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame; He'd played only 12 seasons

Winner of the Cy Young Award and a left-handed pitcher, Sanford 'Sandy' Koufax debuted in Major League Baseball in 1955. Koufax was working with a limited baseball background and initially struggled with control. Over time, Koufax's raw talent and practice landed him regularly throwing for the Dodgers when the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958. On Jan. 19, 1972, Koufax became the youngest player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after having played only 12 seasons. [i]

Sandy Koufax Photo by Unknown Author, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

To be eligible as a candidate for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the current rules require a player to have been active in the Major Leagues within 5 to 15 years before the election. Additionally, players must have played in ten Major League championship seasons and have ceased playing for a minimum of five years before the election. [ii]

Jersey number 32, Koufax set a major league record for strikeouts with 31 in two games in 1959 when he struck out 18 Giants in nine innings. By 1963, he was leading the league in wins, having 25, in ERA, with 1.88, in shutouts, with 11 plus 306 strikeouts. Koufax also won the NL Most Valuable Player Award and the Cy Young Award that season. [iii] [iv]

Before retiring, Koufax played 397 games and started for 314 of those. He totaled 2,396 strikeouts during his career. Koufax also became the first left-hander since 1880 to pitch a perfect game when the Dodgers played versus the Cubs in Sept. 1965. He took the lead as the first pitcher with four no-hitters during this game. [v] [vi]

Sandy Koufax Photo by Bell Brand, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

© Copyright 2023 DOPE Quick Reads LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Any reproduction of this content will result in immediate legal action under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which criminalizes the circumvention of electronic and digital copyright protection systems.

References

[i] National Baseball Hall of Fame, Sanford 'Sandy' Koufax (2023)

[ii] National Baseball Hall of Fame, BBWAA Election Rules (2023)

[iii] Britannica, Sandy Koufax: Fact & Related Content (Dec. 26, 2022)

[iv] Tom Verducci, The Left Arm of God: Sandy Koufax was more than just a perfect pitcher (Aug. 29, 2014)

[v] Britannica, Sandy Koufax: Fact & Related Content (Dec. 26, 2022)

[vi] Britannica, Sandy Koufax - American athlete - AKA Sanford Brawn, Sanford Koufax (Dec. 26, 2022)