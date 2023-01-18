Twin brothers reunited 39 years after their birth- The two have both lived nearly duplicate lives, only 40 miles apart

Two brothers reunited after 39 years apart. Although they had no relationship, the two twins discovered that they lived less than 40 miles away from one another and had shockingly similar lifestyles. The pair are now known as the "Jim twins." Their adoptive parents each gave them the name Jim, unbeknownst to the other. [i]

Jim Lewis and Jim Springer did not meet until they were age 39. Jim Lewis grew up knowing that he had a twin brother somewhere out there. On the other hand, Jim Springer's mother told him that his twin had passed when they were babies. Both were interested in mathematics and woodwork and shared a disdain for spelling. [ii]

The Jim Twins Photo by Ripley's Believe It or Not! - Edited by DOPE Quick Reads

The more the pair learned about each other, the more bizarre and apparent the similarities became. Both twins had first marriages. Both of their first wives were named Linda. Both of their marriages also ended several years when they divorced. Oddly enough, the twins would both then go on to marry their second wives, who also shared the same name - Betty. [iii]

And if things could not get any more parallel, both Jim's named their sons the same name - James Allan. Both are heavy chain smokers who suffer from migraines and own Chevrolets. The twins also have vacationed at the same FL beach resort yet have never run into one another. [iv]

Jim Lewis found Jim Springer's contact details through an Ohio courthouse, and the two met after a phone conversation. Both of them even scored nearly identical results on their personality tests and had similar brain-wave tests, leaving Dr. Thomas Bouchard of the University of Minn. "flabbergasted." [v]

