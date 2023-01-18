He maneuvered his boat between a disabled boat and the enemy, then opened fire- Lt. Kelley suffered serious head wounds

On Jan. 12, 2023, the Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, made the announcement that the new DDG-140, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, will be named USS Thomas G. Kelley. The ship's namesake, retired Captain Thomas G. Kelley, is a Medal of Honor recipient and naval hero. [i]

Born in 1939, Kelley grew up in Boston and was assigned to the USS Pandemus (ARL-18), USS Davis (DD-937), and USS Stickell (DD-888). While enlisted, Kelley volunteered to serve in Vietnam. He commanded River Assault Division 152 as a lieutenant. [ii]

Thomas G. Kelley Photo by National Archives at College Park - Still Pictures, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

As it is recorded, On Jun. 15, 1969, Kelley was leading eight river assault craft boats when the group suddenly was attacked. The attack began after one of the eight boats experienced a mechanical failure while attempting to retract its loading ramp, making the boat a 'sitting duck.' [iii]

Immediately, the Vietcong employed rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns, and mortars along the opposite bank of the river. Thinking and acting quickly, Kelley maneuvered his boat "between the disabled boat and the enemy and opened fire." [iv]

A rocket hit just a few feet away from Kelley, spraying shrapnel in all directions and throwing him to the deck below. As a result of the impact, Kelley suffered severe head wounds. A corpsman jumped onto Kelley's boat from another and began life-saving first-aid treatment. [v]

Although Kelley could not stand and struggled to stay conscious, he maintained command in the battle while the damaged boat was repaired and the squadron could retreat from harm's pathway. Following the battle, Kelley was in a coma for several days and lost an eye and parts of his skull. He underwent reconstructive surgery and was also fitted with a prosthetic eye. [vi]

Thomas G. Kelley Photo by Johnny Bivera, MilitaryHealth, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

© Copyright 2023 DOPE Quick Reads LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Any reproduction of this content will result in immediate legal action under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which criminalizes the circumvention of electronic and digital copyright protection systems.

References

[i] Secretary of the Navy, SECNAV Names Future Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer after MoH recipient Captain Thomas G. Kelley (Jan. 12, 2023)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Medal of Honor Speak Out, Thomas G. Kelley - Lieutenant, U.S. Navy River Assault Division 152 (2023)

[iv] Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Thomas Gunning Kelley - Vietnam War - U.S. Navy (2023)

[v] Medal of Honor Speak Out, Thomas G. Kelley - Lieutenant, U.S. Navy River Assault Division 152 (2023)

[vi] Secretary of the Navy, SECNAV Names Future Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer after MoH recipient Captain Thomas G. Kelley (Jan. 12, 2023)