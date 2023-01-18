He maneuvered his boat between a disabled boat and the enemy, then opened fire- Lt. Kelley suffered serious head wounds

DOPE Quick Reads

On Jan. 12, 2023, the Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, made the announcement that the new DDG-140, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, will be named USS Thomas G. Kelley. The ship's namesake, retired Captain Thomas G. Kelley, is a Medal of Honor recipient and naval hero. [i]

Born in 1939, Kelley grew up in Boston and was assigned to the USS Pandemus (ARL-18), USS Davis (DD-937), and USS Stickell (DD-888). While enlisted, Kelley volunteered to serve in Vietnam. He commanded River Assault Division 152 as a lieutenant. [ii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvAhc_0kIZv7DT00
Thomas G. KelleyPhoto byNational Archives at College Park - Still Pictures, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

As it is recorded, On Jun. 15, 1969, Kelley was leading eight river assault craft boats when the group suddenly was attacked. The attack began after one of the eight boats experienced a mechanical failure while attempting to retract its loading ramp, making the boat a 'sitting duck.' [iii]

Immediately, the Vietcong employed rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns, and mortars along the opposite bank of the river. Thinking and acting quickly, Kelley maneuvered his boat "between the disabled boat and the enemy and opened fire." [iv]

A rocket hit just a few feet away from Kelley, spraying shrapnel in all directions and throwing him to the deck below. As a result of the impact, Kelley suffered severe head wounds. A corpsman jumped onto Kelley's boat from another and began life-saving first-aid treatment. [v]

Although Kelley could not stand and struggled to stay conscious, he maintained command in the battle while the damaged boat was repaired and the squadron could retreat from harm's pathway. Following the battle, Kelley was in a coma for several days and lost an eye and parts of his skull. He underwent reconstructive surgery and was also fitted with a prosthetic eye. [vi]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGzn1_0kIZv7DT00
Thomas G. KelleyPhoto byJohnny Bivera, MilitaryHealth, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

© Copyright 2023 DOPE Quick Reads LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Any reproduction of this content will result in immediate legal action under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which criminalizes the circumvention of electronic and digital copyright protection systems.

References

[i] Secretary of the Navy, SECNAV Names Future Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer after MoH recipient Captain Thomas G. Kelley (Jan. 12, 2023)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Medal of Honor Speak Out, Thomas G. Kelley - Lieutenant, U.S. Navy River Assault Division 152 (2023)

[iv] Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Thomas Gunning Kelley - Vietnam War - U.S. Navy (2023)

[v] Medal of Honor Speak Out, Thomas G. Kelley - Lieutenant, U.S. Navy River Assault Division 152 (2023)

[vi] Secretary of the Navy, SECNAV Names Future Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer after MoH recipient Captain Thomas G. Kelley (Jan. 12, 2023)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Military# US Navy# History# Thomas Kelley# Vietnam War

Comments / 40

Published by

A daily blend of politics, history, current events, science, astronomy, int'l, and military news.

Aliso Viejo, CA
60K followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

Does your pet have a unique personality- Your charismatic cat or dog can earn thousands of dollars as a Chief Toy Tester

Do you have a playful pet? Then your pet may be unique enough to become the next viral pet brand ambassador! PetSmart is now advertising an opportunity for one of your lovable pets to become the next Chief Toy Tester at PetSmart. Each pet who lands a role as a new PetSmart toy tester will participate in quarterly unboxing videos, Salon spas days, and much more! [i]

Read full story
4 comments

A married couple now says they'll stay together after learning they are third cousins- Found out during first pregnancy

41-year-old Marcella Hill recently surprised hundreds of thousands of her followers and viewers after sharing a startling discovery about her relationship that she and her husband stumbled upon while researching their family trees. The couple had each been individually looking into their ancestry while Marcella was pregnant with their first child. [i]

Read full story
95 comments

It has been 30 years since Audrey Hepburn's tragic death on Jan. 20, 1993- She died in her sleep from appendiceal cancer

Audrey Hepburn, a world-renowned movie star, passed away on January 20, 1993, several months after her cancer diagnosis. The alluring actress died in her sleep. At just 63 years old, she had had appendiceal cancer. The anniversary of Hepburn's death now has the internet overflowing with questions about the late actress's work. Here are some answers to some of the most common questions about the late Golden Age actress. [i]

Read full story
50 comments

115-Year-Old American-born Spaniard is now the world's oldest person after 118-year-old French nun recently passes away

After French nun Lucile Randon recently passed away at age 118, 115-year-old Maria Banyas is now dubbed as the world's oldest person. Banyas was born in San Francisco on Mar. 4, 1907; She moved to Catalonia, Spain, with her family in 2015. The family opted to return to Spain following Maria's father's death following a tuberculosis infection. [i]

Read full story
8 comments

Jan. 19, 1972- Sandy Koufax was the youngest player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame; He'd played only 12 seasons

Winner of the Cy Young Award and a left-handed pitcher, Sanford 'Sandy' Koufax debuted in Major League Baseball in 1955. Koufax was working with a limited baseball background and initially struggled with control. Over time, Koufax's raw talent and practice landed him regularly throwing for the Dodgers when the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958. On Jan. 19, 1972, Koufax became the youngest player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after having played only 12 seasons. [i]

Read full story

Twin brothers reunited 39 years after their birth- The two have both lived nearly duplicate lives, only 40 miles apart

Two brothers reunited after 39 years apart. Although they had no relationship, the two twins discovered that they lived less than 40 miles away from one another and had shockingly similar lifestyles. The pair are now known as the "Jim twins." Their adoptive parents each gave them the name Jim, unbeknownst to the other. [i]

Read full story
12 comments

A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview

A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]

Read full story
48 comments

A judge recently upheld the new 'Save Women's Sports Bill'- It prohibits biological boys from playing on girls' teams

Following the recent passing of H.B. 3293, 'Save Women's Sports Bill,' a transgender girl who desires to play girls' sports challenged the law in court. The law defines "girl and woman, for the purpose of secondary school sports, as biologically female." As a result, biological males, even those who identify as transgender, are not eligible to participate on a girls' sports team. [i] [ii]

Read full story
109 comments

Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]

Read full story
64 comments

His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]

Read full story
82 comments

Biden now says there were no talks of new nuclear drills- South Korean President Suk Yeol insists they had recent talks

In a recent interview, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed claims regarding the current state of the United State's foreign policy on nuclear weapon usage between the US and South Korea. President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that South Korea was "in talks with the United States to carry out joint planning and joint exercises involving US nuclear forces to counter North Korea's nuclear threats." [i]

Read full story
19 comments

Congress' newest Democratic rep-elect says he will now couch surf- Recent rental application for an apartment was denied

Maxwell Frost is a 25-year-old Afro-Cuban, the first 'Generation Z' Congressman, who recently admitted that his application to rent an apartment was denied due to his "bad credit." [i]

Read full story
60 comments

State Supreme Court to hear arguments over whether the electric chair & a new firing squad is cruel & unusual punishment

In a court decision by Judge Jocelyn Newman on Sep. 6, 2022, the DoC was "permanently enjoined from forcing Plaintiffs to be executed by electrocution or by firing squad." The court found that Code Ann. § 24-3-530 was unconstitutional and invalid. [i]

Read full story
39 comments

Russian head-turning ship is now armed with latest hypersonic missiles- Missiles are so fast, they're invisible to radar

Recently, Vladimir Putin deployed a frigate, "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov," to embark on "a long-distance naval mission across the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea." In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, Putin announced that the ship "is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system - Zircon (or Tsirkon)." [i]

Read full story
57 comments

A new bulletproof armor gel is made using human cells- It can stop supersonic objects moving over 3,300 mph

Scientific researchers have recently attempted to use newly discovered science to correct some of the limitations faced by the military and police forces when a projectile strikes them. For example, surviving a forceful impact requires adequate energy dissipation. The new gel using human cells can stop supersonic objects moving faster than 3,300 mph. [i]

Read full story
15 comments

Russian instructor wears a warm parka as he appeals to the governor for thermal gear- Soldiers behind him stand freezing

In a recent video, a Russian combat training instructor of the 247th Airborne Assault Regiment appealed to the governor of Kemerovo Oblast, Sergey Yevgenyevich. The combat training instructor spoke directly to the governor while bundled tightly in a giant warm parka as Russian soldiers stood behind him, "freezing." [i]

Read full story
59 comments

New US Navy warship named USS Fallujah- Reflecting on the bloody 1st & 2nd Battles of Fallujah that killed over 100

On Dec. 13, 2022, Carlos Del Toro, the Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), formally announced that LHA 9, an America-class amphibious assault ship, has been named USS Fallujah. Military tradition names amphibious assault ships "after U.S. Marine Corps battles, early U.S. sailing ships, or legacy names of earlier carriers form World War II." [i]

Read full story
23 comments

Famous author Roald Dahl & Jazz Age icon Josephine Baker both doubled as top secret spies during WWII against the Nazis

Before becoming the well-known children's author of books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl was a participant in a British spy ring headquartered in Washington, D.C. Dahl joined the Royal Air Force in 1939, training as a fighter pilot. He flew several combat missions until he was injured in a crash landing in the North African desert, ending his military flying career. [i]

Read full story
33 comments

She was the first woman ever in US history to fly a combat aircraft into enemy territory

Retired Air Force Colonel Martha McSally became the first United States female fighter pilot in US history who flew combat missions. She also was the very first woman in history to command an American fighter squadron. [i]

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy