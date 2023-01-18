A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview

A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]

Photo by Hunters Race on Unsplash

Ralph Waldo Emerson said,

You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late. [ii]

The hiring manager who encountered this job seeker recently shared her encounter in a Life Pro Tips Reddit forum. The manager states,

Today, a candidate blew his interview in the first 5 minutes after he entered the building. He was dismissive to the receptionist. She greeted him and he barely made eye contact. She tried to engage him in conversation. Again, no eye contact, no interest in speaking with her. [iii]

Photo by True Agency on Unsplash

To the job candidate's surprise, the "receptionist," with whom he refused to interact, even cordially with, was, in fact, the hiring manager he was scheduled to have his interview with. The hiring manager called the man back to a conference room. She emphasized to him that "every single person on our team is valuable and worthy of respect." [iv]

As a result of the individual's actions and refusal to interact with the receptionist, the hiring manager was not confident that the candidate would be a good fit. She then ended the interview, thanking the man for his time and leaving him with one final tip,

Be nice to everyone in the building. [v]

This recent encounter advocating for a healthy environment with mutual respect mirrors a noted shift in critical characteristics between Gen Z and their predecessors - Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers. For example, Gen Z is reported as valuing salary less than every other generation. Instead, they treasure "work-life balance, remote working, and flexible leave as their top priorities when looking for a job." [vi]

© Copyright 2023 DOPE Quick Reads LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Any reproduction of this content will result in immediate legal action under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which criminalizes the circumvention of electronic and digital copyright protection systems.

References

[i] Sawta2112, LPT: Interview Starts Immediately (Nov. 17, 2020)

[ii] Marissa Laliberte, 60 Powerful Kindness Quotes That Will Stay With You (Nov. 11, 2022)

[iii] Sawta2112, LPT: Interview Starts Immediately (Nov. 17, 2020)

[iv] Id.

[v] Id.

[vi] Zurich, How is Gen Z changing the workplace? (Dec. 22, 2022)