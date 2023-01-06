His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8oIn_0k5gVBor00
Royce Williams in San Diego, CA, circa 2020.Photo byThe US Navy Memorial

The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jvntj_0k5gVBor00
An F9F-2 Panther of VF-112 in flight circa 1951.Photo byUS Navy/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Speaking about Williams, Del Toro stated,

Lt. Williams took the lead of an incredibly critical mission during the Korean War which led to the protection of Task Force 77 from enemy attack. I authorize the Navy Cross be awarded for his valorous actions committed from personal bravery and self-sacrifice to country. His actions clearly distinguished himself during a high-risk mission and deserves proper recognition. [ii]

On the afternoon of Nov. 18, 1952, Williams and three other Panther drivers took off from the USS Oriskany to intercept seven Russian MiG-15s heading straight toward the group from a Vladivostok Soviet base. Two aircraft had to turn back toward the aircraft carrier after one suffered a fuel pump problem, leaving Williams and his wingman Dave Rowlands to defend the aircraft carrier. [iii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqDMt_0k5gVBor00
E. Royce WilliamsPhoto byUS Navy/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Williams and Rowlands were prepared to defend against the MiGs, but Rowlands' gun jammed, leaving Williams as the only Naval Aviator to attack the seven enemy aircraft. The dogfight lasted over 30 minutes. During the battle, Williams shot down 4 of the Russian MiGs while another one of the fighters crashed while attempting to return to the Soviet base in Vladivostok. [iv]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lE4JL_0k5gVBor00
USS OriskanyPhoto byUS Navy/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Following the encounter, Williams' jet had taken so much damage that it could only pitch up and down. Williams had to execute a high-speed landing to prevent stalling. Afterward, his F9F was discovered to be peppered with 263 holes. Despite the damage, Williams was instructed by his commanding officer not to speak about the dogfight that had gone down. This is why his Silver Star medal is only recently being upgraded. [v]

No official record of the incident exists other than declassified Soviet documents on the Korean War. A Russian military historian wrote about the fight in his book Red Devils Over the Yalu: A Chronicle of Soviet Aerial Operations in the Korean War. He shared that seven MiGs left Vladivostok, but only one returned that evening. Four had been shot down by a single US aircraft. [vi]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Uy26_0k5gVBor00
MiG-15Photo byD.Miller/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

© Copyright 2023 DOPE Quick Reads LLC. All rights reserved.

References

[i] Secretary of the Navy, SECNAV Awards Navy Cross to Retired Korean War Veteran (Dec. 21, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Dario Leone, Capt. E. Royce Williams, F9F-5 pilot who dogfight alone against 7 Soviet MiGs and shot down 4 of them, was awarded the Navy Cross but Medal of Honor still sought (Dec. 25, 2022)

[iv] Id.

[v] Pam Kragen, US Navy Capt. Royce Williams, 97, took on seven Soviet MiG-15 pilots in a 35-minute dogfight over North Korea in 1952 (Jun. 17, 2022)

[vi] The US Navy Memorial, Royce Williams AKA Elmer Royce Williams (2020)

