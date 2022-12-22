New bulletproof armor gel, made with human cells- Shock-absorbent, it can stop supersonic objects faster than 3,300 mph

Recently, researchers attempted to use newly discovered science to resolve some of the limitations faced by the military and police forces when a projectile impacts them. For example, surviving a forceful impact requires effective energy dissipation. The new gel using human cells can stop supersonic objects moving at speeds over 3,300 mph. [i]

Testing a bulletproof vest in Washington, DC, on Sep. 13, 1923. Photo by National Photo Company/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Military and civilian forces use multi-layer body armor to prevent penetration by projectiles like shrapnel or bullets. Despite their effectiveness, some kinetic energy still gets distributed to the wearer resulting in "behind armour blunt trauma (BABT)." [ii]

Personal protective armor may dynamically deform to intercept an incoming projectile. The impact results in a "high rate loading of the thorax and subsequent trauma to the thoracic cage and internal organs." When armor is impacted in this way, it is irreversibly damaged, "compromising its structural integrity for further use." [iii] [iv]

Researchers have recently developed a gel using human proteins to create bulletproof body armor. The bio-gel can stop supersonic objects, such as bullets. The gel is even designed to guard airplanes and spacecraft against flying unidentified debris. Talin, a protein found in human cells, is used in the protective material because it "reforms following the removal of force." [v]

Talin's 13 helical domains are equipped with "unfolding forces," allowing it to unfold once force is applied. When pressure is removed, the helical domains refold, enabling shock absorption. Analysis and testing by researchers revealed that the talin shock-absorbing material (TSAM),

When subjected to 1.5 km/s supersonic shots, TSAMS were shown not only to absorb the impact, but to capture/preserve the projectile, making TSAMs the first reported protein material to achieve this. [vi]

