Famous author Roald Dahl & Jazz Age icon Josephine Baker both doubled as top secret spies during WWII against the Nazis

Before becoming the well-known children's author of books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl was a participant in a British spy ring headquartered in Washington, D.C. Dahl joined the Royal Air Force in 1939, training as a fighter pilot. He flew several combat missions until he was injured in a crash landing in the North African desert, ending his military flying career. [i]

Side-by-side photos of Roald Dahl & Josephine Baker Photo by Hardwick4/Paul Nadar/Wikimedia Commons

Dahl was recruited in 1942 to join the spy network known as the British Security Coordination (BSC). Members of the group included Ian Fleming, the future James Bond creator. The group's goal was to plant "propaganda and carry out other covert activities designed to persuade a reluctant United States to join the war against Germany. [ii]

Dahl charmed his way into dinners and cocktail parties so that he could report intel he unearthed to BSC. On one occasion, Dahl was invited to visit Hyde Park with First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and President Roosevelt. During the meeting, he took notes to pass along to BSC. Dahl's other friendly acquaintances included Vice President Henry Wallace and then-Senator Harry Truman. [iii]

Roald Dahl is at a book signing in Amsterdam on Oct. 12, 1988. Photo by Rob Bogaerts/Anefo/Wikimedia Commons

Josephine Baker, born Freda Josephine McDonald in 1906, became a massive celebrity known throughout Europe and a notable symbol of the 1920s Jazz Age. Baker had particular scorn for the Nazis' racism. This, coupled with her gratitude toward France, where she first achieved stardom, prompted Baker to serve as an operative during the war for the French Resistance against Nazi occupation. [iv]

Because she was a performer, she could travel around Europe without attracting attention or suspicion. Attending numerous embassy parties, Baker gleaned military and political information to support the Resistance. She often smuggled "intelligence secrets on invisible ink on her sheet music." [v]

Josephine Baker Photo by Studio Harcourt, Paris/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Baker also hid refugees and French Resistance members in her quarters. Additionally, in Nov. 1940, she helped smuggle documents to General Charles de Gaulle & the Free French Government. She disguised the trip as a South American tour. She hid secret photographs under her dress, carrying along sheet music with information about German troop movements in France "written in invisible ink." [vi]

