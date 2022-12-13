New ghostly glow envelops solar system- An astronomer says that there is extra light coming from inside the solar system

According to new research, it may be possible that the solar system has its own night light. NASA astronomers recently discovered what is described as a "ghostly glow" surrounding the solar system. According to astronomers, the perceived light is unrelated to moonlight or twinkling stars. [i]

Images from the Hubble Space Telescope indicate a residual light. The light is equal to a steady glow of 10 fireflies spread across the entire sky, seemingly a minimal amount. Researchers suggest that when taking away light that is accounted for by dust, planets, stars, and galaxies, the remaining 'tiny' amount of light is pretty difficult to ignore. [ii]

Artist's illustration shows the location/size of a hypothetical cloud of dust surrounding our solar system. Photo by NASA, ESA, and Andi James (STScl)

Imagine walking into a windowless bedroom late one evening, with all the lights turned out, only to find an eerie glow still emitting from the floor, walls, and ceiling of the supposedly 'dark' room. Astronomers recently discovered that in more than 200,000 of the Hubble Space Telescope photos. [iii]

According to some astronomers, the glow could come from within the inner solar system. Some astronomers suggest that comets landing in our solar system from all directions results in a sphere of dust. They propose that the glow reflects the sunlight off of the floating dust. [iv]

Astronomers have further hypothesized that,

We think it is a local phenomenon that is not from far outside the solar system. It may be a new element to the contents of the solar system that has been hypothesized but not quantitatively measured until now. [v]

Now, researchers say these newly discovered sky photons "contain essential information that can be extracted thanks to Hubble's unique ability to measure faint brightness levels to high precision over its three decades." [vi]

