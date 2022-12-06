A new statue of Putin depicts him with a rat tail and goblin-like features, raising his arm in a nazi salute

Dusan Dostal is the artist (a sculptor and a blacksmith) behind the newly created statue that temporarily stands on Interbrigady Square in Prague 6, Czech Republic. The figure will remain on Interbrigady Square for 30 days. It was sculpted during a gathering of international artists and blacksmiths. The sculpture will then be auctioned off to raise money to support the Ukrainian military. [i]

The statue shows Russian President Vladimir Putin tightening a gas valve. According to Dostal, the leader is depicted in this way because he believes Putin should be seen as the culprit behind rising energy prices. He describes the outstretched nazi salute as a comparison of the Russian President to Adolf Hitler. [ii]

Ahriman the Demon Photo by Prague Morning

Dostal titled the piece, 'Ahriman the Demon.' In Persian mythology and Zoroastrianism, Ahriman is an evil spirit who is "the Lord of Darkness and Chaos, and the source of human confusion, disappointment, and strife." Dostal asserts that the statue of Putin represents evil. [iii] [iv]

Local businessman Dalibor Dědek is the auction organizer and believes the piece can be auctioned for at least six figures. He recently spoke to CTK, a media organization, saying,

The statue should send a signal to the Czech Republic that the problem in Ukraine still persists and needs to be resolved. The second signal is to the Ukrainians that we are with them. And the third should be to Russia, that just as the statue of Marshal Konev stood here before, which was perceived positively, so now they have spat on their history. [v]

Ivan Konev was a Soviet general and Marshal of the Soviet Union who caused debate, protests, and vandalism because he led Red Army forces into Eastern Europe during WWII. [vi]

