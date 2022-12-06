Human settlers in the Fertile Crescent were first to domesticate cats 12,000 years ago- Cats were ancient pest-control

Archaeological discoveries, cultural and artistic depictions, and genetic evaluations of modern and ancient felids have partly reconstructed the domestication and geographical origins of the household cat. New research suggests that cat's domestication began roughly 12,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent when cats and farmers made initial contact and developed close bonds. [i]

Initially, it was believed that cat domestication got its start in ancient Egypt, where cats were revered since 3100 BC. Egyptian's cats were associated with the goddess Bastet. They were immortalized in many forms of art. Numerous cat mummies have been unearthed in Egypt and a conviction of killing a cat in Egypt frequently meant the offender would be sentenced to death. [ii]

Felis silvestris catus Photo by Monikasurzin/Adobe Stock

A new study now confirms that the domestication of cats dates much further back. Upon the advent of agriculture, human culture shifted from nomadic hunter-gatherers to farmers with more sedentary lifestyles and increasingly larger settlements. As the societies developed, grain stores and trash attracted mice. [iii]

Humans benefited as cats preyed on the vermin, capitalizing on increased prey density. Archaeological evidence reveals that this prompted the domestication process of Felis silvestris lybica in the "Near East with agarian societal development within the Fertile Crescent and the Levant." Human migration and trade coupled with cultural worships then facilitated the spread of the domesticated feline. [iv]

Cats were transported to Cyprus after humans formed a close relationship with them. Felines became integral to Egyptian culture and thousands were mummified as offerings. In the first millennium BC, Egyptian tamed cats "were spread through trade and maritime routes by Phoenician, Carthaginian, Greek, Etruscan "cat-thief" traders and later by the Romans." [v] [vi] [vii]

In 2021, there was an estimated 45.3 million pet cats in the United States. [viii]

References

[i] Sara M. Nilson et al., Genetics of randomly bred cats support the cradle of cat domestication being in the Near East (Nov. 1, 2022)

[ii] David Zax, A Brief History of House Cats (Jun. 30, 2007)

[iii] Sara M. Nilson et al., Genetics of randomly bred cats support the cradle of cat domestication being in the Near East (Nov. 1, 2022)

[iv] Id.

[v] James Baldwin, Notes and speculations on the domestication of the cat in Egypt (1975)

[vi] Eric Faure, Andrew Kitchener, An archaeological and historical review of the relationships between felids and people (2009)

[vii] Claudio Ottoni et al., The palaeogenetics of cat dispersal in the ancient world (2017)

[viii] Insurance Information Institute, Facts + Statistics: Pet Ownership and Insurance (2022)