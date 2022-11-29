Marine Corps responds to a recent spike in off-the-shelf drone use- New LMADIS drone destroyer neutralizes targets fast

United States Marines with the 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion (2nd LAAD) recently tested the Marine Corps' newest addition, a ground-based air-defense system. The Light Marine Air-Defense Integrated System allows the Marine Corps to deter and neutralize unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). [i]

Commercial off-the-shelf drones have been increasingly utilized "for offensive warfare means." As a result, the Marine Corps has worked to "make adjustments to their ground-based air-defense capabilities." The LMADIS disrupts electronic signals between the UAS and its controller using the Polaris MRZR multi-configurable off-road vehicle. [ii]

The L-MADIS is an electronic-attack system that counters unmanned-aircraft systems. Photo by Servante Coba/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

One LAAD gunner, Staff Sgt. Dustin Yonkings revealed,

With the constant evolving of commercial drones, the one thing that won't change is the required frequencies used to pilot any drone. Due to the current drone threat, we need an expeditionary system that will combat it. The LMADIS serves as a system that can be deployed at a moment's notice and attach to units that need counter-UAS capabilities. [iii]

The LMADIS uses the Modi II dismountable electronic-warfare system, which disrupts enemy drones and communications. Its radar system can provide 360-degree air surveillance coupled with long-range drone detection. Information collected can be transferred to the troops in the immediate vicinity via an AN/PRC-158 manpack radio system. [iv]

The Pacific Zircon Photo by Marine Traffic

Most recently, the US Navy has asserted that following debris analysis of fragments collected from the damaged Liberian-flagged Pacific Zircon tanker, Iran is responsible for the drone attack on the commercial vessel. The military contends that the same type of drone supplied by Tehran to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine was used in the attack on the tanker off the coast of Oman nearly a week ago. [v]

Following the incident, the US Central Command chief stated that the development of "adversary drones [is] the greatest technological threat to regional security. Consequently, the US will deploy over 100 unmanned vessels into the Gulf region's strategic waters to minimize maritime threats. He asserts that,

By this time next year, Task Force 59 will bring together a fleet of over 100 unmanned surface and subsurface vessels operating together. [vi]

