Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries

DOPE Quick Reads

Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYa1F_0jIpPaZs00
Choekyi Lhamo/Shuttershock

As the investigation into these Chinese police stations continues, North America, specifically the United States, is also reported to have several of these stations illegally operating on its soil. The stations include London, Glasglow, New York, Spain, & The Netherlands. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray, has voiced apprehension over the recent reports. [ii]

Wray spoke at the US Senate's homeland security and governmental affairs committee hearing. The FBI director confirmed that the claims are being investigated without providing additional details. He stated,

I'm very concerned about this. We are aware of the existence of these stations. But to me, it is outrageous to think that the Chinese police would attempt to set up shop...without proper coordination. It violates the sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes." [iii]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQmUF_0jIpPaZs00
A map of publicly documented overseas police service centers.Safeguard Defenders

Wray continued, expressing his concern regarding Chinese activity on US soil, saying,

We've had a number of indictments that you may have seen of the Chinese engaging in uncoordinated "law-enforcement action" right here in the United States- harassing, stalking, surveilling, blackmailing, people who they just don't like, or who disagree with the Shi regime. So, it's a real problem and its something that we're talking with our foreign partners about as well because we're not the only country where this has occurred." [iv]

When asked whether US citizens were being surveilled, Wray declined to comment on this incident specifically, as the investigation is ongoing. Instead, he commented that there have previously been situations where they have "planted bugs inside Americans cars, for example." He also mentions hiring American private investigators to be Chinese proxies or agents. [v]

Watch the full video below.

Read the full report-110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild- here.

References

[i] Safeguard Defenders, 230,000 Chinese "persuaded to return" from abroad, China to establish Extraterritoriality (Sep. 12, 2002)

[ii] Gubaksh Singh Chahal, Breaking: #BNNUS Reports (Nov. 17, 2022)

[iii] C Krishnasai, FBI probing presence of Chinese 'police station' in New York, says chief Wray (Nov. 18, 2022)

[iv] Forbes, 'Do You Know If They're Surveilling US Citizens?': Rick Scott Presses Wray, Mayorkas On China Threat (Nov. 19, 2022)

[v] Id.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Foreign Policy# World

Comments / 501

Published by

A daily blend of politics, history, current events, science, astronomy, int'l, and military news.

Aliso Viejo, CA
46594 followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

It's been 50 years since the first B-52D was shot down- Captain Ostrozny receives Silver Star after entire crew survives

The first B-52D Stratofortress bomber downed by enemy fire during the Vietnam War was assigned to the 96th Bombardment Wing, Heavy with the call sign OLIVE 2. The bomber flew combat missions from Andersen Air Force Base (AFB), Guam, and the U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand. [i]

Read full story
46 comments

USN Dust Devils CDR once featured as a leadership expert, now relieved from her duty as CO- Stems from a recent charge

The Department of the Navy (DoN) issued a press release confirming that Cmdr. Cassidi Reese, commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31. Boeing EA-18G GrowlerBoevaya mashina/Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
150 comments

New research says dogs who eat only wet food diets have a bad impact- They produce as much CO2 as driving 30,000 miles

The estimated number of dogs in the United States in 2020 was 89.7 million. Additionally, in 2022, 70% of US households indicated owning at least one pet. Of those 90.5 million homes, 69 million are dog owners. [i]

Read full story
289 comments

If you lack purpose, a new study says you're 2.4 times more at risk of death than those who have a high sense of purpose

A recent study in Preventive Medicine examined how a sense of purpose is associated with mortality by gender and race/ethnicity groups. The study defined purpose as "the extent to which people perceive their lives as having a sense of direction and goals." [i]

Read full story
148 comments

Ukrainian troops mock Russians in video that shows abandoned weapons & equipment- They joke about Russians running away

A recent video released by the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense depicts Ukrainian soldiers south of the Dnipro, mocking the Russian soldiers. They had apparently fled from the area in a hurry. The Ukrainian soldiers are filmed laughing as they make their way through pile after pile of Russian weapons, equipment, ammunition, and more. [i]

Read full story
122 comments

A 50-year-old man recently chain-smoked his way through a 26-mile marathon- He finished in 3 hours and 28 minutes

Chen Bang-Xian, nicknamed 'Uncle Chen,' has recently made headlines because of his questionable activity during the Xin'anjiang Marathon in Jiande, China. While participating in the 26-mile marathon, Chen was photographed chain-smoking throughout the entire run. [i]

Read full story
455 comments

A man with a back injury seeks a medically assisted death because he can't afford rent- Doctor signs off on the request

Amir Farsoud recently shared that, fearing he may lose his housing and with no significant relationships, he applied for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) instead. Farsoud was disabled due to a back injury. The injury makes him suffer near-continuous pain. [i]

Read full story
912 comments

Constant rising tensions with Iran may explain the newest drone strike on an oil tanker owned by an Israeli billionaire

The Pacific Zircon is a Liberian-flagged oil tanker owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. According to Eastern Pacific Shipping's Tuesday report, Ofer's Singapore-based company that operates the tanker, there was a recent drone attack on the oil tanker. The attack occurred roughly 150 miles off the Gulf of Oman. [i]

Read full story
156 comments

The CIA taught a cat to be a highly trained portable spy- They split the first cat open & embedded a transmitter in him

While the idea of a spy may materialize thoughts of movie favorites such as Salt or Mr. & Mrs. Smith, it is unlikely that many ever considered a cat as a potential candidate for the CIA's next top-trained spy. During Project Acoustic Kitty, the government tried to establish just that. In a desperate attempt to gain an advantage over the Soviets, the CIA launched "Acoustic Kitty," in which,

Read full story
167 comments

The person with the highest IQ is not Albert Einstein or Stephen Hawking- The highest IQ recorded is now 162

Parents of Yusuf Shah say, "We just did what we were already doing - nothing specific for the IQ test." Their son, an 11-year-old sixth grader, just scored 162 on the Mensa IQ test. Now, Yusuf's IQ has surpassed the IQ of both Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. 162 is the maximum score for under-18-year-olds. [i]

Read full story
507 comments

Iran says new hypersonic missile is hard to track & defend against- Say that no country's defense system can counter it

According to recent warnings from Iran, they have developed hypersonic missiles capable of exceeding five times the speed of sound. The missiles are allegedly so advanced that no presently developed defense system can counter the new hypersonic missiles for at least a decade until other nations develop brand-new technology. [i]

Read full story
260 comments

A man carrying a single machine gun stalled a German attack 77 years ago against six tanks while his leg was wounded

Audie Murphy was too short to join the United States Marines, and the paratroopers rejected him. Determined, he signed up for the infantry, becoming one of World War II's most decorated heroes. A true farmboy, Murphy became an American Legend. [i]

Read full story
611 comments

10th-grade Russian students will learn how to handle an assault rifle- They will also learn first aid during new module

Russia's Ministry of Education is developing a separate training course for military training in schools. The ministry states that the module will "teach citizens basic knowledge in the field of defense." The military training will be added to the Russian school subject OBZH, 'Fundamentals of Life Safety.' [i]

Read full story
404 comments

Ballistic missile can strike targets at 16,000 mph- Putin plans test-fire, says it can hit the UK in 6 minutes

The RS-28 Sarmat is also known as Satan-II. It is a liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) developed as the R-36M's successor. According to Military Today's report on the nuclear weapon, "once in service, it will become the heaviest ICBM in the world." [i]

Read full story
255 comments

Georg Elser tried assassinating Hitler 83 years ago- His elaborate attempt failed miserably due to Hitler's early exit

Johann 'Georg' Elser was a carpenter who made history by concocting an elaborate assassination attempt against Adolf Hitler. Elser began planning a year to carry out his plan at the annual speech at a Munich beer hall. Because the speech was started at the same time annually, Elser was sure that his plan was foolproof. [i]

Read full story
57 comments

A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it

According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]

Read full story
210 comments

Court now says Miss USA Pageant's 'natural-born woman' rule will continue- Pageant can proceed to express its message

Anita Green, a transgender, sued Miss USA in Green v. Miss United States of America. Green learned that the Miss USA Pageant only allows participants who are natural-born females. Following the denial of Green's application to compete, Green filed a suit "alleging that the Miss United States of America pageant's 'natural born female' eligibility requirement violated a Public Accommodations Act, the OPAA. [i]

Read full story
415 comments

Cocaine found in hair samples from ancient child human sacrifices- Peruvian victims chewed coca leaves, ate psychedelics

In a recent study conducted by archaeologists analyzing naturally mummified bodies in the Yauca Valley, researchers could understand "the first time the psychoactive plants were used on the southern Peruvian coast." Drug testing was conducted using hair from 22 cadavers and four trophy heads. Trophy heads had been decapitated, and their heads were then turned into 'ritualistic objects.' [i]

Read full story
141 comments

1 in 5 who survive CPR say they felt detached from their body- Study shows that our sense of self continues after death

Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine conducted a study involving 567 men and women "whose hearts stopped beating while hospitalized and who received CPR...in the United States and United Kingdom." [i]

Read full story
73 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy