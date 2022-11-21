Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries

Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]

As the investigation into these Chinese police stations continues, North America, specifically the United States, is also reported to have several of these stations illegally operating on its soil. The stations include London, Glasglow, New York, Spain, & The Netherlands. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray, has voiced apprehension over the recent reports. [ii]

Wray spoke at the US Senate's homeland security and governmental affairs committee hearing. The FBI director confirmed that the claims are being investigated without providing additional details. He stated,

I'm very concerned about this. We are aware of the existence of these stations. But to me, it is outrageous to think that the Chinese police would attempt to set up shop...without proper coordination. It violates the sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes." [iii]

A map of publicly documented overseas police service centers. Safeguard Defenders

Wray continued, expressing his concern regarding Chinese activity on US soil, saying,

We've had a number of indictments that you may have seen of the Chinese engaging in uncoordinated "law-enforcement action" right here in the United States- harassing, stalking, surveilling, blackmailing, people who they just don't like, or who disagree with the Shi regime. So, it's a real problem and its something that we're talking with our foreign partners about as well because we're not the only country where this has occurred." [iv]

When asked whether US citizens were being surveilled, Wray declined to comment on this incident specifically, as the investigation is ongoing. Instead, he commented that there have previously been situations where they have "planted bugs inside Americans cars, for example." He also mentions hiring American private investigators to be Chinese proxies or agents. [v]

Watch the full video below.

Read the full report-110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild- here.

References

[i] Safeguard Defenders, 230,000 Chinese "persuaded to return" from abroad, China to establish Extraterritoriality (Sep. 12, 2002)

[ii] Gubaksh Singh Chahal, Breaking: #BNNUS Reports (Nov. 17, 2022)

[iii] C Krishnasai, FBI probing presence of Chinese 'police station' in New York, says chief Wray (Nov. 18, 2022)

[iv] Forbes, 'Do You Know If They're Surveilling US Citizens?': Rick Scott Presses Wray, Mayorkas On China Threat (Nov. 19, 2022)

[v] Id.