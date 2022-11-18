It's been 50 years since the first B-52D was shot down- Captain Ostrozny receives Silver Star after entire crew survives

The first B-52D Stratofortress bomber downed by enemy fire during the Vietnam War was assigned to the 96th Bombardment Wing, Heavy with the call sign OLIVE 2. The bomber flew combat missions from Andersen Air Force Base (AFB), Guam, and the U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand. [i]

Boeing B-52D-65 BO Stratofortress 55-0110, weapons loading. US Air Force/Public Domain

50 years ago, on Nov. 22, 1972, the aircraft was crewed by "Captain Norbert J. Ostrozny, aircraft commander; Captain P. A. Foley, co-pilot; Bud Rech, radar navigator; Captain Robert Estes, navigator; Larry Stephens, electronic warfare officer; and Staff Sergeant Ronald W. Sellers, gunner." [i][ii]

The bomber was a part of combat operations in the Vietnam War. A Soviet-supplied SA-2 Guideline, S-75 Dvina surface-to-air missile (SAM), struck the aircraft during a raid over Vinh. The powerful SA-2 missile is liquid fueled and has "a solid fuel booster rocket that launched and accelerated it, then dropped off after about six seconds." The missiles have a maximum effective range of roughly 19 miles. [iii] [iv]

Captain Norbert J. Ostrozny US Air Force/Public Domain

The strike seriously damaged OLIVE 2. A fire broke out in the rear fuselage, and both wings were on fire. The aircraft was about five miles from the Thai border when Capt. Ostrozny "judged that he had enough altitude to glide the rest of the way despite a fiercely burning aircraft with no electrical power or flight instruments." As the craft crossed the Mekong River into Thailand, the crew ejected. [v]

North Vietnamese missile-men prepare an S-75 Divina for launch. Popperphoto/Getty Images

The crew would then escape just before the starboard wing tip broke off, sending the aircraft into an uncontrolled spiral. The crew members would be rescued by a Sikorsky HH-53 Super Jolly Green Giant search-and-rescue helicopter. The crash and loss of the aircraft marked the first Stratofortress lost to enemy fire in over six combat years. [vi]

