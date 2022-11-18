New research says dogs who eat only wet food diets have a bad impact- They produce as much CO2 as driving 30,000 miles

The estimated number of dogs in the United States in 2020 was 89.7 million. Additionally, in 2022, 70% of US households indicated owning at least one pet. Of those 90.5 million homes, 69 million are dog owners. [i]

Recently, researchers conducted a study investigating how pet diets impact the environment. The study included 618 dog diets and 320 cat diets in Brazil. They compared commercial wet and dry food diets and included homemade diets made by owners at home. [ii]

A black bulldog is eating popcorn. josecarlos/Adobe Stock

The results indicate that wet food diets for cats and dogs left the most significant environmental footprint compared to dry food diets. The researcher's data shows that a 22-pound dog who consumes an average of 534 daily calories would produce 1,825 pounds of CO2 annually when fed a dry diet. [iii]

Conversely, the same dog would produce 14,420 pounds of CO2 yearly when fed a wet diet. This equates to a nearly seven-fold increase of 689%. [iii]

Despite the environmental implications, the study acknowledged notable differences in pets' wet and dry food diets. Wet diets are shown to provide higher amounts of protein. Additionally, wet diets offer nearly twice as much energy, 89.27%, from animal ingredients compared to 45.42% from dry diets. [iv]

Research has shown that carbon dioxide "traps radiation at the ground level, resulting in ground-level ozone." As a result, the earth is prevented from cooling during the night and warms ocean waters. Too much CO2 exposure can negatively impact individual health, including "dizziness, headaches, restlessness, difficulty breathing, tiredness, and increased heart rate." [v]

Most importantly, the more significant amount of CO2 that becomes trapped in the atmosphere, the more heat will also become trapped in the environment. This results in rising global temperatures, influencing climate change. These rising temperatures lead to extreme weather events such as wildfires, heat waves, severe drought, and tropical storms. [vi]

