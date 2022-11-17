Ukrainian troops mock Russians in video that shows abandoned weapons & equipment- They joke about Russians running away

A recent video released by the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense depicts Ukrainian soldiers south of the Dnipro, mocking the Russian soldiers. They had apparently fled from the area in a hurry. The Ukrainian soldiers are filmed laughing as they make their way through pile after pile of Russian weapons, equipment, ammunition, and more. [i]

Abandoned helmets. Defense of Ukraine/Twitter

In the video, after noting how the Russians had abandoned many supplies, the Ukrainian soldiers joked that the Russians must have been "running away naked." Another soldier suggests that the Russian soldiers likely hastily "fled across this river," pointing toward the Dnipro. They continue sarcastically praising "how great" Russian fighters are. [ii]

The Defense of Ukraine shared the video below, suggesting the same.

The surfacing of this video coincides with the discovery of a dungeon in liberated Kherson where Russia allegedly held some of its captives. Additionally, "local patriots who refused to co-operate with the enemy" were also interrogated at this location. [iii]

Items found in the dungeon in liberated Kherson. Will Stewart

Multiple bottles of unknown-colored liquids were found in the dungeon. According to released photographs, markings on the walls indicated how long the captives had been held. The search has raised a number of questions as it was revealed that a gas mask was also present in the dungeon. [iv]

Markings on the wall. Will Stewart

The most notable of the discoveries at this location was writing from one individual on the wall. Reports indicate its translation as, "Pray to God for us. God, give us strength. God, save and protect." [v]

A message scrawled on the wall. Will Stewart

Ukrainian officials believe that Russians attempted to get rid of any evidence of the dungeon before fleeing Kherson. For now, the investigation is ongoing to determine who may have been held captive and if any human rights violations occurred. [vi]

A gas mask was found at the location. Will Stewart

References

[i] Express, Ukrainian troops expose Russian stockpile (Nov. 17, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Will Stewart, Russian 'torture dungeon' found in Kherson after city is liberated by Ukraine (Nov. 17, 2022)

[iv] Id.

[v] Id.

[v] Id.