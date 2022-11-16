A man with a back injury seeks a medically assisted death because he can't afford rent- Doctor signs off on the request

Amir Farsoud recently shared that, fearing he may lose his housing and with no significant relationships, he applied for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) instead. Farsoud was disabled due to a back injury. The injury makes him suffer near-continuous pain. [i]

As a result, he cannot work, so he survives off his disability payments. Recently, though, Farsoud has not had enough to keep up with rent payments while he is on the waiting list for affordable housing. [i]

Because of his debilitating condition, Farsoud stated that he would be unable to survive homelessness. Farsoud said he genuinely did not desire to die but could not afford to find a new place to live since his current property was up for sale. [ii]

Farsoud's doctor, aware that his underlying reason was a fear of homelessness, signed off on his application for medically assisted death in late August. Farsoud would then need only to have a second doctor sign, then after a 90-day waiting period, Farsoud would be able to access MAiD. [iii]

One charity for end-of-life rights is highlighting this budding trend, raising concerns with the federal government. The problem lies in allowing low-income disabled individuals to choose death due to their inability to afford necessities such as housing. [iv]

One journalist asserted Canada is killing off poor people. He further contended that,

Capitalism is truly barbaric: In Canada, elderly poor people with disabilities are choosing to be killed in medically assisted death, because they can't afford to pay rent and are becoming homeless." [v]

After Farsoud's application for MAiD and reasoning were made public, the public responded with an outpouring of support in the form of donations to assist Farsoud. Words of encouragement and monetary gifts poured in, begging Farsoud not to end his life. [vi]

Although Farsoud ultimately decided not to move forward with his MAiD application, he says, "Other people on [disability] in poverty if they had a roof over their head and food in their mouths, I guarantee you MAiD wouldn't be a consideration." He hopes to bring awareness to the ethical ramifications of MAiD availability to those applying because they cannot afford to live. [ix]

Canada reports that,

In 2021, there were 10,064 MAiD provisions reported in Canada, accounting for 3.3% of all deaths in Canada.

This amount illustrates a 32.4% growth from 2020 numbers. [vii]

Conversely, in the United States, five states have reported physician-assisted suicide statistics as follows:

California had 1,816 deaths after ingestion of prescribed medication for 'physician-assisted suicide' between Jun. 9, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2020.

had 1,816 deaths after ingestion of prescribed medication for 'physician-assisted suicide' between Jun. 9, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2020. Colorado reported the dispense of 156 prescriptions in 2021 but did not report how many of those resulted in deaths.

reported the dispense of 156 prescriptions in 2021 but did not report how many of those resulted in deaths. Oregon has allowed physician-assisted suicide since 1997. In 2021, 2,159 patients died from ingesting the drugs.

has allowed physician-assisted suicide since 1997. In 2021, 2,159 patients died from ingesting the drugs. Vermont reported 17 deaths from the utilization of prescriptions in 2021.

reported 17 deaths from the utilization of prescriptions in 2021. Washington reports 1,874 deaths from 2009 to 2020. [viii]

