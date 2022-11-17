Constant rising tensions with Iran may explain the newest drone strike on an oil tanker owned by an Israeli billionaire

The Pacific Zircon is a Liberian-flagged oil tanker owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. According to Eastern Pacific Shipping's Tuesday report, Ofer's Singapore-based company that operates the tanker, there was a recent drone attack on the oil tanker. The attack occurred roughly 150 miles off the Gulf of Oman. [i]

Eastern Pacific Shipping reported no casualties but indicated that the tanker sustained minimal damage. The damage included damage to the tanker's stern with no resulting oil pollution in the water. All of the crew members were unharmed and accounted for following the incident. [ii]

Although no organization has come forward claiming responsibility for the attacks, officials are suspicious of Iran, specifically Tehran. [ii]

Just over six days ago, an air strike targeted a convoy of Iranian fuel trucks. The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel's military was responsible for those attacks. If true, retaliation by Iran could be anticipated. [iii]

The Pacific Zircon. Marine Traffic

Additionally, several weeks before the attack on the Iranian convoy, Israeli missiles are said to have hit targets "near the Syrian capital Damascus" as Israel attacked what it calls "Iranian and Iran-backed targets in Syria." These attacks include "intensified attacks on Syrian airports." As a result, Israel continues to fight against ever being acquired by Iran in their long-standing proxy war. [iv]

As tensions continue to escalate, Israel persists in fortifying its defenses. It most recently announced the deployment of remote-controlled robotic guns. Reports indicate that Israel has "installed robotic weapons that can fire tear gas, stun grenades, and sponge-tipped bullets, [by using] artificial intelligence to track targets." The weapons are currently being used against Palestinian protestors and "fire only non-lethal weapons used for crowd control." [v]

Despite this, the Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, Omar Shakir, calls the creation "a powder keg for human rights abuse" and that "it's just a matter of time before these automated systems are equipped to use deadly force." If correct, that may mean even more significant escalation as these remote-controlled weapons become available to deploy against Iran. [vi]

Furthermore, Iran recently responded to separate allegations that it supplied missiles and drones to Russia. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stated,

Some western countries have accused Iran of helping the war in Ukraine by providing drones and missiles to Russia. The part regarding missiles is completely wrong. The part about drones is correct, we did provide a limited number of drones to Russia in the months before the start of the war in Ukraine. [vii]

