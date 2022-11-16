The CIA taught a cat to be a highly trained portable spy- They split the first cat open & embedded a transmitter in him

While the idea of a spy may materialize thoughts of movie favorites such as Salt or Mr. & Mrs. Smith, it is unlikely that many ever considered a cat as a potential candidate for the CIA's next top-trained spy. During Project Acoustic Kitty, the government tried to establish just that. In a desperate attempt to gain an advantage over the Soviets, the CIA launched "Acoustic Kitty," in which,

The Directorate of Science & Technology sought to train a surgically altered cat, wired with transmitting and control devices, to become a mobile, eavesdropping platform. [i]

A curious cat. Kirill Gorlov/Adobe Stock

Victor Marchetti, the former special assistant to the Deputy Director of the CIA, describes the Project in detail in his co-authored book The CIA and the Cult of Intelligence. Marchetti asserts that,

The cat that was used for the experiments had to be cut open and have a power pack placed inside its abodmen, wires were run up to its ears, to its cochlea. Its tail was used as an antenna, wires were hooked to its brain to determine when it was hungry or sexually aroused, and wires to override these urges so the cat wouldn't walk off the job. [ii] [iii]

Marchetti states that cats were chosen because "their cochlear anatomy allows them to filter and focus sound." In an era pre-PETA, this experiment was unregulated. The implant was adjusted to prevent impact on the cat's natural movements. The cat was primarily trained to listen in on human conversations. Following extensive trials, nearly $20 million, and an estimated five years of preparation, the cat was sent on its first mission. [iv]

The CIA officers drove the cat to a set location in a fully equipped van, then sent the cat across the street to "spy on 'Soviet agents' sitting in a park." Rather than engaging, as intended, with the 'Soviet agents' and listening in on their conversation, the cat wandered into the street and was immediately struck and killed by a Taxi cab. [v]

Despite this blatantly evident failure, the memo regarding Acoustic Kitty, titled "Views on Trained Cats," still praises the experiment as "a remarkable scientific achievement." Their reasoning? Because they found that "cats can indeed be trained to move short distances." [vi]

Watch the video below for more on the CIA's spycraft.

Unsurprisingly, Marchetti's book about the internal workings of the CIA was the first book to be censored by the CIA. Because Marchetti signed a contract when joining the CIA in 1955 agreeing not to disclose classified information, any of his books or articles would need to be cleared by the agency. 339 passages within his book were found to require redaction. [vii]

Although much of his book was censored, the remaining text became a best seller. Marchetti claims to have become disillusioned by the agency's "unchecked excesses and its increasing involvement in attempted assassinations, coups and cover-ups," leading to his 1969 resignation. [viii]

Read the one-and-a-half-page redacted CIA memo entitled "Views on Trained Cats" here.

References

[i] Jeffrey Richelson, Science, Technology and the CIA (Aug. 5, 2013)

[ii] Victor Marchetti, John D. Marks, The CIA and the Cult of Intelligence (United States, Dell Publishing Company, 1983)

[iii] Jeffrey Richelson, Science, Technology and the CIA (Aug. 5, 2013)

[iv] Sensory Studies, Acoustic Kitty - The CIA and Sensory Experimentation (2022)

[v] Id.

[vi] CIA, Views on Trained Cats (Sep. 1983)

[vii] Katharine Q. Seelye, Victor Marchetti, 88, Dies; Book Was First to Be Censored by CIA (Oct. 31, 2018)

[viii] Id.