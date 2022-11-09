10th-grade Russian students will learn how to handle an assault rifle- They will also learn first aid during new module

Russia's Ministry of Education is developing a separate training course for military training in schools. The ministry states that the module will "teach citizens basic knowledge in the field of defense." The military training will be added to the Russian school subject OBZH, 'Fundamentals of Life Safety.' [i]

The new module dedicated to initial military training will allow 10th and 11th-grade students to "learn to handle a Kalashnikov assault rifle, provide first aid in battle, [and] study the principles of operation of F-1 and RGD-5 grenades." Yana Lantratova, first deputy head of the State Duma Committee on Education, stated, "The curriculum will now provide more comprehensive training in the basics of military training." [ii]

A Kalashnikov, AK-47 assault rifle. NUTTANART

Many Russian officials spoke out in support of the addition of military training to students' curricula. Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, said,

I think such a subject is needed. I remember my childhood, once I participated in such military-patriotic games 'Orlyonok' for high school. Thanks to them, we were able to very quickly disassemble and assemble an assault rifle, throw grenades, do everything that a person needs to do in the army. [iii]

This new implementation of military training does not mark the first instance of compulsory military training practiced by Russia. The first vsevobuch, Universal Military Training, took place in Apr. 1918. Military training was required for school students ages 16-18. Furthermore, all citizens between 18 and 40 were placed on a service list to be called upon to fill the Red Army's ranks. [iv] [v]

Watch the video below for more on the return of Basic Military Training to Russian schools.

