Ballistic missile can strike targets at 16,000 mph- Putin plans test-fire, says it can hit the UK in 6 minutes

The RS-28 Sarmat is also known as Satan-II. It is a liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) developed as the R-36M's successor. According to Military Today's report on the nuclear weapon, "once in service, it will become the heaviest ICBM in the world." [i]

First launched on Apr. 20, 2022, the second test launch of the Sarmat is scheduled to be completed before the year's end. [i]

Watch the video below to see the original launch of the Sarmat ICBM.

According to reports, the second blastoff will again be launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. It was noted that following the assessment of the launch results, "a decision may be made to deploy the first regiment with Sarmat ICBM." [ii]

The RS-28 missile is an astonishing 116 feet long and 10 feet in diameter. It is capable of carrying a 10-ton payload. The Sarmat can also load up to 10 large warheads. The heavy missile is silo-based and has three stages of propulsion. Its range extends from ~6,200 miles to 11,200 miles. [iii]

The RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is praised "because of its high speed and extremely high throw weight." The throw weight is how much weight the missile can put on a ballistic trajectory toward a target. The warhead can be a multiple independent reentry vehicle (MIRV), nuclear, or glide vehicle. [iv]

The Avangard missile system. TASS

Russia's hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), the Avangard, can be carried as an MIRV payload by the RS-28 Sarmat. Allegedly reaching speeds of up to Mach 20 (nearly 16,000 mph), it uses aerodynamic forces to sail on top of the atmosphere once launched. Noted for its maneuverability and versatility, it has been theorized as being utterly invulnerable to any missile defense system. [v]

Watch the video below for more information on the Avangard HGV.

