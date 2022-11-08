Georg Elser tried assassinating Hitler 83 years ago- His elaborate attempt failed miserably due to Hitler's early exit

Johann 'Georg' Elser was a carpenter who made history by concocting an elaborate assassination attempt against Adolf Hitler. Elser began planning a year to carry out his plan at the annual speech at a Munich beer hall. Because the speech was started at the same time annually, Elser was sure that his plan was foolproof. [i]

Elser concocted a plan to deploy a series of explosives to detonate just as the Führer delivered his speech. Elser successfully gained access to the building and located the hall where Hitler was due to speak. The entrance was unguarded, allowing Elser to construct a detonator mechanism quickly. [ii]

The initial creation of the bomb and its placement began when Elser began working at the beer hall, the Buergerbraeuhaus, in Buergerbraeuhaus, in Munich. He chose this location because it was where Hitler made his annual November speech. [iii]

Elser would arrive late in the hall for more than a month to eat a meal, then hide away until the beer hall closed. Overnight, Elser would work while everyone else was gone, "hollowing out the pillar by the stage to make space for a bomb." [iv]

Despite Elser's planned time to detonate the bomb based on previous speeches, Hitler was "eager to return to Berlin and his military planners," so he left the speech early. The constructed bomb detonated thirteen minutes after Hitler left, causing the ceiling just above where Hitler had been standing to collapse. [v]

Although Hitler survived this attempt unscathed, Elser was arrested as he attempted to escape. He was handed over due to the suspicious items he was carrying. He would remain a prisoner in the Dachau concentration camp, where he was shot on Apr. 9, 1945. [vi]

