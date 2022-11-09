Court now says Miss USA Pageant's 'natural-born woman' rule will continue- Pageant can proceed to express its message

Anita Green, a transgender, sued Miss USA in Green v. Miss United States of America. Green learned that the Miss USA Pageant only allows participants who are natural-born females. Following the denial of Green's application to compete, Green filed a suit "alleging that the Miss United States of America pageant's 'natural born female' eligibility requirement violated a Public Accommodations Act, the OPAA. [i]

R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA 2022. Miss USA Broadcast

The Court of Appeals panel found that the First Amendment, protecting abridgment of the freedom of speech, protected theatrical productions such as beauty pageants. They further noted that it is "commonly understood that beauty pageants are generally designed to express the 'ideal vision of American womanhood.'" Their findings indicate that,

The Pageant would not be able to communicate 'the celebration of biological women' if it were forced to allow Green to participate. [ii]

Furthermore, the court noted that,

Green's insistence that there was no meaningful difference between Green and any of the Pageant's cisgender female contestants was precisely the opposite statement of the one that the Pageant sought to make." [ii]

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst was with Jude Louis Sola in 2019. Airborne1901/Wikimedia Commons

The majority continued alleging that,

If the Pageant were no longer able to enforce its 'natural born female' rule, even if a given transgender contestant never openly communicated to anyone outside of the Pageant their transgender status and were otherwise fully indistinguishable from the 'natural born female' contestants, the Pageant's expression would nonetheless be fundamentally altered. [ii]

The requirements for the 'Miss' division required that contestants,

"Be between 18-28 years of age,

Have never posed nude in film or print media,

Not be married or have given birth, and

Be a natural-born female." [v]

Several of the contestants in the running for Miss USA. Miss USA

Although ultimately deciding in favor of the Miss USA Pageant, the panel of Appellate Court judges did not reach a unanimous decision. Justice Graber describes the Pageant as a "commercial entity that offers its services to the public" instead of a mere theatrical production. In her dissenting opinion, she writes,

Defendant cannot alter the nature of the business transaction by claiming that it has a discriminatory belief that it hopes to further through its business. [iii]

She further clarifies, stating,

A white supremacist who operates a bowling alley cannot transform his business into an expressive entity by naming the building 'White Bowling,' claiming that he intends to use the bowling alley to express his racist beliefs, and then turning away Black bowlers who hope to compete." [iii]

A photo of contestants competing for Miss USA. Miss USA

The majority, however, rejects Justice Graber's dissenting view. They contend that the Pageant is not relying on "a discriminatory belief that it hopes to further through its business." Instead, they insist that the Pageant solely limits "who can compete on stage as performers in delivering a message to an audience." They hold fast to the assertion that the "OPAA [cannot be used] to force Miss United States of America to conduct the pageant in a manner that compels it to speak a message it 'would rather avoid.' [iv]

Read the entire court decision here.

References

[i] Honorable Justices Graber, Bea, & VanDyke, Green v. Miss United States of America, LLC (Nov. 2, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] Id.