Cocaine found in hair samples from ancient child human sacrifices- Peruvian victims chewed coca leaves, ate psychedelics

In a recent study conducted by archaeologists analyzing naturally mummified bodies in the Yauca Valley, researchers could understand "the first time the psychoactive plants were used on the southern Peruvian coast." Drug testing was conducted using hair from 22 cadavers and four trophy heads. Trophy heads had been decapitated, and their heads were then turned into 'ritualistic objects.' [i]

A trophy head. D. Socha

In the Incan empire, ritualistic sacrifices took on different personas. Warriors were "tortured, killed, and offered to the gods after losing battles." On the other hand, women and children who were sacrificed were noted to have 'participated in many months of feasts and pilgrimages before being sacrificed." [ii]

The study revealed cocaine (found in coca leaves) and mescaline (a potent psychedelic whose properties mimic psilocybin - magic mushrooms). Researchers believe that the samples positive for cocaine indicate that the deceased individual likely chewed coca leaves. Unlike raw cocaine powder that is snorted, chewing a coca leave produces a much milder buzz. The stimulation is similar to having a cup of coffee. [iii]

Watch the video below to see how coca leaves become cocaine.

Additionally, the mescaline is attributed to the San Pedro cactus. The cactus is known for its "strong hallucinogenic properties and was detected in hair belonging to a child victim whose head was transformed into a trophy head." As a result, researchers concluded that this "is the first proof that some of the victims transformed into trophy heads were given stimulants prior to their death." [iv]

The significance revealed draws from the Incan Empire's reverence for coca leaves, using them to "set the status in the social hierarchy, as payment, and as funerary offerings." Additionally, 'San Pedro,' the Spanish name for a cactus in the Andean region, contained mescaline. The psychoactive substance referenced by Aldous Huxley was consumed as a beverage causing a "hallucinogenic state related with auditory and visual alterations, ego dissolution and synaesthesia." [vii]

Watch the video below, which documents a 1955 mescaline experiment administered to parliament member Christopher Mayhew.

The samples also indicate through the toxicological examination that vilca was present, another psychoactive plant. When vilca is consumed "in the form of a beverage, as an enema, by smoking its seeds, or (most commonly) inhaled as a powder," it causes a hallucinogenic state. From ancient to present-day times, archaeologists have revealed that rituals combining vilca use and San Pedro "form a bridge between life, death, and rebirth." [vi]

Watch the video below for Dr. James Cooke's firsthand experience with San Pedro.

Depictions of these rituals and substances have been depicted widely in Nazca iconography, indicating their continued importance to Peruvian culture. For example, an "Anthropomorphic Mythical Being" shows San Pedro growing from its shoulder. The being, shown below, is also "holding trophy heads." [viii]

An Anthropomorphic Mythical Being with a San Pedro cactus growing from its shoulder. Catalog online, Ministry of Culture Peru

References

