A Christian baker who declined to bake for two women's wedding won in recent court case against her- An appeal is likely

A Superior Court recently ruled in favor of the defendant in Department of Fair Employment and Housing vs. Cathy's Creations, Inc. A Christian baker, Catharine 'Cathy' Miller, was accused of discrimination against two women who were getting married. [i]

Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio visited Miller's bakery, 'Tastries.' Miller declined when they requested a wedding cake for a same-sex marriage celebration. The couple subsequently filed an administrative complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). [ii]

The DFEH then filed a complaint in court against Miller and Tastries alleging "discrimination in violation of the Unruh Civil Rights Act." This was despite Miller having previously arranged for cakes that did not meet Tastries' "design standards" to be handled by another local bakery, Gimme Some Sugar. When the couple was immediately offered this alternative, they declined. [iii]

Cathy Miller Thomas More Society

According to the Superior Court's decision, the couple based their claim on Civil Code § 51, known as the Unruh Civil Rights Act, which "states in relevant part,

(B) All persons within the jurisdiction of this state are free and equal, and no matter what their...sexual orientation,...are entitled to the full and equal accommodations, advantages, facilities, privileges, or services in all business establishments of every kind whatsoever. [iv]

The Superior Court found, however, no intentional discrimination. They assert,

DFEH failed to prove that defendants intentionally discriminated against Eileen and Mireya because of their sexual orientation. The evidence affirmatively showed that Miller's only intent, her only motivation, was fidelity to her sincere Christian beliefs.[v]

They also made a clear distinction saying that,

Miller and Tastries do not design and do not offer to any person-regardless of sexual orientation-custom bakery items that 'violate fundamental Christian principles.' [vi]

Other cake designs that Tastries will not make include designs with alcohol products or depicting drunkenness, gore, spirits, witches, and satanic or demonic content. The two women, Eileen and Mireya, told reporters that they expect an appeal to follow. [vii]

Read the entire court decision here.

References

[i] Honorobale J. Eric Bradshaw, Department of Fair Employment and Housing Vs. Cathy's Creations, Inc. BCV-18-102633 (Oct. 21, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] Id.

[v] Id.

[vi] Id.

[vii] Id.