65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]

Soviet rocket scientists desired to send dogs into space to observe and understand what launch, microgravity, and other aspects of spaceflight may do to the human body. As a result, they collected stray dogs. All contenders had to be female because they would be easier to rig up and brightly colored so that video footage of them would be clearer. [iii]

Laika trained for most of her life on board the Sputnik 2. She learned to accept progressively smaller living spaces with training. Also, Laika was "spun in a centrifuge to accustom her to changes in gravitation. She was even trained to accept food that had been jellied and that "could be easily served in an environment of weightlessness." [iv]

Watch recordings of Laika in the video below.

Despite it being known that Laika "would not survive the mission," it is reported that "her actual fate was misrepresented for decades." Soviet accounts initially implied that Laika had been kept alive for six or seven days, after which she had been euthanized with poisoned food before her oxygen supply could run out. Sputnik 2 was destroyed when it reentered Earth's atmosphere on Apr. 14, 1958, with many morose over Laika's fate. [v]

Ultimately, Russian scientist Dimitri Malashenkov admitted that those accounts of Laika's death were false. Laika "had actually survived only about five to seven hours after liftoff before dying of overheating and panic." [vi]

Laika NASA

