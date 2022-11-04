A mom admits she purposely feeds her daughter's vegan friend meat- Some agree, say 12 is old enough to choose their diet

The relationship between two mothers may soon be on the line. One mother recently interviewed confessed to intentionally feeding her daughter's 12-year-old vegan friend meat. The child's whole family lives on a strict vegan diet, and the mother claims that 'May' is "smaller and paler" than her same-aged daughter. The mother attributes this difference to the family's strict vegan diet. [i]

A girl is eating a cheeseburger. RawpixeL.com/Adobe Stock

As a result, she admits to taking things into her own hands. The mother recently shared the details with Hull Live. She indicated that whenever May is over, she "make[s] a big meaty meal for them." She describes how she will prepare cheeseburgers, steaks, and breakfast with thick slabs of bacon. [ii]

The mother states that May always "wolfs down" whatever she makes and even politely asks for more. She contends that the preteen always appears "malnourished" when she comes over, but after eating, she "looks like she has a healthy glow to her." [iii]

A girl is eating a cheeseburger. kolotype/Adobe Stock

Although the mother acknowledges that she likely should not be doing this, she believes she is right in providing the 12-year-old with the option. Some commented that the mother is simply "judging [May's] family, and her family's diet." Others felt that "at 12 years old, she is old enough to decide her own diet and whether she wants to be a vegan or not." [iv]

Views on forcing children to be vegan vary around the globe. In Belgium, "the Royal Academy of Medicine labeled vegan diets for children as "unethical." They also "discourage vegan diets in teens and nursing mothers." They attribute this in part to "other vitamins besides B12 including D, calcium, other nutrients, and trace elements [being] absent from the vegan lifestyle." [v]

Belgium allows children to follow a vegan diet, but it must be,

Accompanied by medical supervision, regular blood tests, and vitamin supplements."

Parents who do not follow the listed requirements "risk two years in prison, fines, and the possibility that their children will be removed from their homes if the kids do have associated health issues." [vi]

In the United States, it is not illegal nor formally opposed by the American Academy of Pediatrics for a child to be raised on a vegan diet. Despite this, the emersion of several cases indicates that a vegan diet contributed to a child's malnutrition. [vi]

In one case, a woman who practices an extreme form of veganism admitted to feeding her baby only small amounts of nuts and berries. Court records from this case indicated that "the baby was developmentally delayed due to being malnourished." [vii]

A Jun. 2021 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition surveyed 5 to 10-year-old children consuming vegetarian, vegan, or omnivore diets. The results indicated a higher rate of Vitamin B-12 deficiency, iron-deficiency anemia, and low ferritin in Vegans compared to vegetarians and omnivores. [viii]

The study concludes that children who follow vegan or vegetarian diets need detailed guidelines on how to eat healthfully "beyond advice on supplementation." [ix]

