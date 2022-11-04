Russians Now Recruiting Afghans Trained By US Navy SEALS- Many Were Forced To Flee When Western Troops Left Last Year

Recent reports indicate that Putin is attempting to recruit Afghan forces, which were,

Elite and highly trained specialist soldiers of the Afghanistan National Defense Forces. [They] were trained by the United States Elite Forces, like the SEALS, Navy SEALS and DELTA FORCE. As well as Britain's SAS and the Special Forces of Australia and New Zealand." [i]

Afghan commandos conduct a search of a compound during Operation commando Fury in Tagab Valley, Nov. 13, 2007. US Army Photo/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

The soldiers referenced were trained in Afghanistan and other countries in western techniques such as "tactical operational planning, night raids, navigational skills, covert surveillance, interrogation, and night time fighting & flying." [ii]

Following the US' pullout from Afghanistan, many Afghans fled as the Taliban began to take over much of SW Afghanistan. Those who were fleeing sought refuge in nearby Iran. As mentioned in the interview, those who fled to Iran are likely "struggling to make $3 a day." Thus, an offer of $1500 plus Russian citizenship and the immediate relocation of their family may sound "pretty attractive." [iii] [iv]

Watch the video below for more on the Afghanistan special forces fighting the Taliban as many fled to Iran.

It is believed that if Russia manages to strike a deal with the Afghan commandos, "it could certainly boost the tactical and strategic ability of the Russian army as it struggles in Ukraine." This may still be a challenge remembering the history between the Soviet Union and Afghanistan. [v]

The Soviet invasion of Afghanistan occurred in late Dec. 1979. The Soviet Union intervened to aid the Afghan communist government, embroiled in conflict with "anti-communist Muslim guerrillas during the Afghan War." These insurgencies were known as mujahideen. The Soviets supported preserving the communist rulers in power, and their invasion resulted in a 10-year war. [vi]

Watch the video below for more information on the Soviet-Afghan War.

