An American Bulldog Born With Contorted Legs Now Joins K9 Scent & Search Cross Country- Undergoes An Incredible Change

With twice-weekly visits to a hydrotherapy pool over several months combined with a personalized rehabilitation plan, Wonky Winnie, an American bulldog, made an unbelievable transformation. At just nine weeks old, Winnie was rescued by the RSPCA in Jul. 2019. [i]

Winnie. RSPCA

Specialists discovered that she suffered from a developmental disease in which tendons and ligaments formed abnormally and could not support the joint. As a result, both of Winnie's front legs were bent at the knee. Additionally, they would buckle under her weight whenever she put weight on her front legs. [ii]

A specialist clinic developed a treatment plan, and the branch immediately began Winnie's treatment. Winnie's visits to a hydrotherapy pool have helped her become more upright on her feet and back on all four paws. Winnie was adopted by Wendy Linge, who introduced Winnie to the K9 Scent and Search UK. [ii]

Winnie continues to visit the hydrotherapy pool twice a week. RSPCA

According to its website, K9 Scent & Search UK offers "nose work and 'mantrailing' courses and workshops for the pet dog." Mantrailing is described by Mantrailing UK as,

The word that describes the search for a specific person with a 'Mantrailer' - Dog. Fun, physical and mental stimulation outdoors that every dog can do no matter what breed, size, or age! [iii]

A photo of Winnie taken following months of treatment and therapy. RSPCA

Their website further boasts that the sport involves "training dogs to find people for fun." The sport is described as "a great way to stimulate and enrich your dog, a low-impact sport. [Mantrailing] provides physical exercise [and] engages your dog's incredible olfactory senses, giving them an intense mental workout." [iv][v]

Maintrailing USA further describes the sport, indicating that it trains dogs to find people by following their "unique scent trail." They assert that,

All dogs have a natural ability to hunt and therefore mantrailing provides them with an outlet to do this in a safe, controlled and constructive way. We teach them how to harness their amazing sense of smell and turn it into an activity to do together as a sport." [vi]

Watch the video below for more information on the sport of 'mantrailing.'

Following her recovery, Winnie now enjoys partaking in scent work trials across the UK. She has made her way to tier five of eight levels of training. [vii]

