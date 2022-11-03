America's View Of Biblical Principles Now Shifted- 42% Say They Have Traditional Values But Don't Credit The Bible

Recently released research from Arizona Christian University indicates that America's view regarding "traditional moral values," has shifted. The Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University conducted a survey and uncovered that fewer Americans take their traditional moral values from well-known biblical principles. [i]

A photo of the Holy Bible. Daniel/Adobe Stock

The study was entitled the America's Values Study. The results indicated that 71% of adult Americans believe in traditional moral values. These values include relationships, justice, kindness, integrity, non-discrimination, free expression, trustworthiness, individual growth, and self-control. [ii]

The study further revealed that 42% of Americans look to "what you feel in your heart" as the absolute moral guide to life as opposed to the Bible. In contrast, 29% of those surveyed said we should base morality on principles taught in the Bible. The researchers indicated that "seven out of 10 adults now contend that human beings rather than God should be the judge of right and wrong." [iii]

This decline coincides with the results of a 2020 survey conducted by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University. The American Worldview Inventory 2020 found that "less than one-third of American adults rely on religious faith (29%) when making moral choices. They are just as likely to rely on others (30%) or their own beliefs, feelings, or experiences (31%). [iv]

The survey also found that "Americans age 18 to 29 are least likely-only 15%-to turn to the Bible for moral guidance and instead look to themselves (29%) or to family (25%)." [v]

References

[i] Dr. George Barna , America's Values Study: Report #04 - Current View of 'Traditional Moral Values' Excludes 'Biblical Morality' (Nov. 1, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] Dr. Tracy Munsil, US Moral Freefall - Survey Finds America's Traditional Moral Pillars are Fading Away (Jun. 2, 2020)

[v] Id.