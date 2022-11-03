An Ancient Inscription That Mentions The Biblical King Hezekiah Was Recently Found On A Stone Below The City Of David

In The Hezekiah Tunnel (Or Siloam Tunnel) beneath Jerusalem's City of David, a small fragment of a stone inscription was recently unearthed. Archaeologists and the Biblical Archaeological Society believe the inscription references the biblical King Hezekiah. [i]

The Hezekiah Tunnel was used to bring water in from an outside spring. The tunnel was primarily used as a safety precaution to guard against sieges or other situations during which venturing outside may prove dangerous. [i]

A photo of King Hezekiah. David Castor/Wikimedia Commons

The tiny fragment is limestone. According to archaeologists, it dates to the 8th century BCE. Due to its small size, the researchers believe it is only a tiny particle of a much bigger monument. The fragment depicts six letters in paleo-Hebrew script. There are two lines, each with three letters. [ii]

On the first line are the letters qyh. Although researchers say they cannot say with 100% certainty precisely what word the letters were a part of due to the stone fragments' location, researchers suggest that the whole word was Hizqyhw, or Hizquiyahu - Hezekiah. [iii]

On the second line, there are two letters, a dot and a third letter. According to scholars, this meant that the first two letters ended a word, and the third letter began another word. They have theorized that the first word ending in kh may have been brkh or berecha - pool. They make this inference because of the fresh water that flowed through Hezekiah's Tunnel into the Pool of Siloam. [iv]

A depiction of King Hezekiah, clothed in sackcloth, spreading open the letter before the Lord. Unknown author/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

King Hezekiah was the King of Judah and the son of Ahaz. He successfully strengthened the defenses of the capital, Jerusalem. Additionally, he is notorious for digging out the famous Siloam tunnel. The tunnel brought water from the Gihon springs "to a reservoir inside the city wall." [v]

The tunnel was built approximately 2,700 years ago. It is 1,750 feet long and connects the Gihon Spring to the Pool of Siloam. King Hezekiah chose to "reroute the water from the Gihon into the fortified city" following the Assyrians' invasion of Judah in the late eighth century. Watch the video below for more on the story of Hezekiah's Tunnel. [vi]

