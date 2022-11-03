Fallen WW2 B-24 Bomber Recently Discovered- Reveals Personal Effects That Will Be Used To Identify Aircraft's MIA Crew

The remains of a lost US aircraft, downed off the coast of Denmark during WWII, have been recovered by marine archaeologists. The aircraft is said to have fallen following a fatal collision.

A photo of a US B-24 bomber next to the B-24 propeller remains that were recently discovered. USAF/Trident Archaologie

First stumbled upon by recreational divers, the site of the B-24 heavy bomber is now secured by the Danish Navy. Numerous artifacts have been retrieved from the sunken aircraft, including a mostly-intact parachute, a propeller, and many personal effects from the bomber's crew. [i]

The US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and the Danish authorities are working together to investigate the wreck. Ultimately, the site analysis aims to recover, identify and repatriate the missing-in-action crew members' remains. The aircraft's identity and crew names will not be released until the investigation is completed. Archaeologists say that the families of the service personnel will first be informed. [ii]

A photo of artifacts recovered from the aircraft's wreckage. Trident Archaologie

The Consolidated B-24 Liberator was used during WWII on Feb. 24, 1943, to strike Hitler's Luftwaffe "at its heart." B-24's also participated in the "first attack on German soil, bombing a submarine yard in Wilhelmshaven, Germany." According to Lockheed Martin, B-24s "dropped 98 percent of their bombs on target." The aircraft was 'designed to fly faster and carry a larger payload than" the B-17 Flying Fortress. [iii]

B-24s were known for their range which "proved invaluable in scouting and destroying German U-boats, creating safe passage for Allied transports and destroyers across Europe." B-24s were also responsible for bombing German oil refineries and attacking critical targets in Italy. [iv]

Most notable of the B24s is their use during Operation CARPETBAGGER in 1943. Several Liberators were painted glossy black and then flown during the night to provide supplies, 'Joes,' and weapons to French Resistance fighters in support of the impending D-Day invasion. B-24s were retired by the end of the war. [v]

The CARPETBAGGERS "dropped at least 4,680 containers, 2,909 packages, 1,378 leaflets to disguise what they were doing), and 62 'Joes' (parachutists). Watch the video below for more on the operation. [vi]

The Air Force's most recent bomber, the B-21 Raider, is scheduled to be unveiled on Dec. 2.

The B-21 Raider. USAF

Watch the video below for information on what Defense TV calls "The Most Feared Bomber Ever."

