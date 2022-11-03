Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular

Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]

A grieving family turned a pet golden retriever into a decorative rug. Chimera Taxidermy/Instagram

Chimera Taxidermy shared a video on their Instagram of a family's pet golden retriever that was preserved as a rug for his family. The pet was described as being "Finally ready to head home." Chimera Taxidermy specializes in pet preservation and offers "an alternative pet memorial." The options range from skull preservation to full taxidermy. [ii]

Watch the video below of the family piece shared by Chimera Taxidermy.

The business owner acknowledged that pet taxidermy is recently becoming more popular. She advised that many producers created sentimental keepsakes while others are "on display resting in their beds or however their owners wanted them preserved." Animals she has worked with include ravens, guinea pigs, foxes, cats, goats, and rabbits. [iii]

View some of Chimera Taxidermy's other pet taxidermies below.

Taxidermy "dates back to ancient Egypt." During this process, the pet's internal organs are removed, and the animal's real skin is arranged "over a fake body to make the animal look alive." [iv]

Egyptians had advanced techniques and used the process "to preserve animals that were pets or were beloved by pharaohs and other nobility. They developed the first type of preservation of both humans and animals through the use of embalming tools, spices, injections, and oils." [v]

Preserving animals this way allowed them to "be buried alongside the pharaoh or nobility." Egyptian preservations are well-known, most notably one of a hippopotamus. The methods they employed "pave[d] the way for further developments and new taxidermy techniques." [vi]

An alternative to taxidermy is freeze-drying your pet. This involves "using cold temperatures and a type of faccuum pressure to remove all the moisture from the animal's body." This process leaves the pets' muscles and tissues intact so that the pet maintains its original form, unlike with taxidermy. [vii]

Watch the video below for more information on the freeze-drying process.

