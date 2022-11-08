Parents Over 50 with at least one son face faster cognitive health decline compared to same-aged parents with zero sons

An article published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research recently investigated the connection "between having sons and parental cognition in parents ≥50 years of age."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5aEi_0irWmn7f00
A 3D male medical figure with the front of the brain highlighted.Kirsty Pargeter

The results indicated three key points:

  1. First, having sons was not related to the baseline level of cognition.
  2. Parents of at least one son had a faster cognitive decline rate than parents without sons.
  3. Cognitive decline was faster among parents of multiple sons compared to parents with only daughters. [i]

Previous studies and research have attempted to pinpoint if a correlation exists between the number of sons and the effect on a mother's long-term health, including her likelihood of developing dementia. Previous research had asserted that giving birth to a son led to "substantially reduced maternal longevity." [ii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lC0RA_0irWmn7f00
A photo of a mother and her son.toa555/Adobe Stock

More recent research indicates a "much weaker association between the number of sons born and maternal longevity." Their study concluded that "there is no evidence that mothers with more sons had a shorter postmenopausal longevity." [iii]

This study, instead, investigated just how strong of a correlation there was between having one or more sons and parental rate of cognitive decline. It consisted of a cohort of 13,222 adults ≥50 years from the US Health & Retirement Study. [iv]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NejNw_0irWmn7f00
A man is using a laptop with his sons.Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock

Participants each had at least one child. The study also explored the potential for a correlation depending on the sex of the parent and if the faster cognitive decline increased with each additional son. The researchers concluded that the study results demonstrate that "having sons might have a long-term negative effect on parental cognition." [v]

The team explained that they analyzed the potential relationship by assessing study participants up to nine times every two years. The results confirmed that cognition deteriorated faster in mothers and fathers of sons than those without sons. [vi]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYL0F_0irWmn7f00
A photo of a mother and her daughter.Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock

Additionally, compared to same-aged parents with only daughters, cognitive decline was even quicker among parents with multiple sons. These new developments confirm foundational study results from 2022 that concluded "sons accelerate maternal aging" in wild mammals. [ix]

Researchers in the past indicated that "Females with many sons during early adulthood showed the most substantial declines in reproductive success in old age." They further suggested that these results indicate a "need to consider offspring sex in studies of aging." [vii]

Despite both parents showing faster cognitive decline when having sons, on average, men were shown to be biologically older than women. Researchers revealed the difference in biological age in an article published in Sep. 2022's Journal of Gerontology Series A. [viii]

Knowing this, how will a combination of a male's predisposition to being biologically older affect males' cognitive decline when considered in combination with having one or more sons? Does it then balance the scales between males and females?

