Parents 50 & Up W/At Least 1 Son Face Faster Cognitive Decline Compared To Same-Aged Parents With 0 Sons

DOPE Quick Reads

An article published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research recently investigated the "relationship between having sons and parental cognition in parents ≥50 years of age."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4OED_0irWmn7f00
A grandfather, father, and son are shaving together.VadimGuzhva/Adobe Stock

The results indicated three key points:

  1. First, having sons was not related to the baseline level of cognition.
  2. Parents of at least one son had a faster cognitive decline rate than parents without sons.
  3. Cognitive decline was faster among parents of multiple sons compared to parents with only daughters. [i]

Previous studies and research have attempted to pinpoint if a correlation exists between the number of sons and the effect on a mother's long-term health, including her likelihood of developing dementia. Previous research had asserted that giving birth to a son led to "substantially reduced maternal longevity." [ii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lC0RA_0irWmn7f00
A photo of a mother and her son.toa555/Adobe Stock

More recent research indicates a "much weaker association between the number of sons born and maternal longevity." Their study concluded that "there is no evidence that mothers with more sons had a shorter postmenopausal longevity." [iii]

This study, instead, investigated just how strong of a correlation there was between having one or more sons and parental rate of cognitive decline. It consisted of a cohort of 13,222 adults ≥50 years from the US Health & Retirement Study. [iv]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NejNw_0irWmn7f00
A man is using a laptop with his sons.Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock

Participants each had at least one child. The study also explored the potential for a correlation depending on the sex of the parent and if the faster cognitive decline increased with each additional son. The researchers concluded that the study results demonstrate that "having sons might have a long-term negative effect on parental cognition." [v]

The team explained that they analyzed the potential relationship by assessing study participants up to nine times every two years. The results confirmed that cognition deteriorated faster in mothers and fathers of sons than those without sons. [vi]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYL0F_0irWmn7f00
A photo of a mother and her daughter.Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock

Additionally, compared to same-aged parents with only daughters, cognitive decline was even quicker among parents with multiple sons. These new developments confirm foundational study results from 2022 that concluded "sons accelerate maternal aging" in wild mammals. [ix]

Researchers in the past indicated that "Females with many sons during early adulthood showed the most substantial declines in reproductive success in old age." They further suggested that these results indicate a "need to consider offspring sex in studies of aging." [vii]

Despite both parents showing faster cognitive decline when having sons, on average, men were shown to be biologically older than women. Researchers revealed the difference in biological age in an article published in Sep. 2022's Journal of Gerontology Series A. [viii]

Knowing this, how will a combination of a male's predisposition to being biologically older affect males' cognitive decline when considered in combination with having one or more sons? Does it then balance the scales between males and females?

References

[i] Katrin Wolfova et al., Sons and parental cognition in mid-life and older adulthood (Oct. 2022)

[ii] David Cesarini, Erik Lindqvist, Bjorn Wallace, Is there an adverse effect of sons on maternal longevity? (Mar. 11, 2009)

[iii] Id.

[iv] Katrin Wolfova et al., Sons and parental cognition in mid-life and older adulthood (Oct. 2022)

[v] Id.

[vi] Id.

[vii] Mathieu Douhard, Marco Festa-Bianchet, Fanie Pelletier, Sons accelerate maternal aging in a wild mammal (Feb. 18, 2022)

[viii] Katrin Wolfova et al., Sons and parental cognition in mid-life and older adulthood (Oct. 2022)

[ix] Mathieu Douhard, Marco Festa-Bianchet, Fanie Pelletier, Sons accelerate maternal aging in a wild mammal (Feb. 18, 2022)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health

Comments / 19

Published by

A daily blend of politics, history, current events, science, astronomy, int'l, and military news.

Aliso Viejo, CA
37026 followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

America's View Of Biblical Principles Now Shifted- 42% Say They Have Traditional Values But Don't Credit The Bible

Recently released research from Arizona Christian University indicates that America's view regarding "traditional moral values," has shifted. The Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University conducted a survey and uncovered that fewer Americans take their traditional moral values from well-known biblical principles. [i]

Read full story
1 comments

An Ancient Inscription That Mentions The Biblical King Hezekiah Was Recently Found On A Stone Below The City Of David

In The Hezekiah Tunnel (Or Siloam Tunnel) beneath Jerusalem's City of David, a small fragment of a stone inscription was recently unearthed. Archaeologists and the Biblical Archaeological Society believe the inscription references the biblical King Hezekiah. [i]

Read full story
1 comments

Fallen WW2 B-24 Bomber Recently Discovered- Reveals Personal Effects That Will Be Used To Identify Aircraft's MIA Crew

The remains of a lost US aircraft, downed off the coast of Denmark during WWII, have been recovered by marine archaeologists. The aircraft is said to have fallen following a fatal collision.

Read full story
1 comments

Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular

Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]

Read full story
199 comments

The Ancient Incan Practice Of Skull Drilling Was Used To Relieve Epilepsy- Surgeons Said They Were Letting Out Demons

At one point, the Incan empire was the world's largest empire. The empire included present-day Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, and partitions of Argentina and Chile. In addition to their advances in arts, engineering, astronomy, and medicine, archaeologists now assert that the Inca were also believed to have practiced cranial trepanation.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Gas Prices Still High- Exxon Made $19 billion in 3 Mos., More Than Ever Before In Its History; Gov. Newsom Wants An End

According to a recent press release, Exxon "made $19.7 billion from July to September, more profit than ever before in its history, while Chevron reported its second-highest profits at $11.2 billion." [i]

Read full story
413 comments

Woman Lets The Man She's Having An Affair With Pay Mortgage- Says Constant Arguments W/Her Husband Left Her No Choice

In a recent exclusive interview, a woman expressed her reasoning for allowing a man with whom she's having an affair to pay part of her mortgage. The woman, Julia, is a 37-year-old who has been married to her 40-year-old husband for over ten years. Together, the couple has three children. [i]

Read full story
182 comments

A Very Private Man Died & Left Behind An $11 Million Fortune To His 119 Distant Relatives That He Had Never Met

In December 2016, a man, Mr. Joseph Richard Stancak, passed away, leaving behind an $11 million fortune. It is reportedly the largest unclaimed property return in US history. Mr. Stancak died at age 87, preferring a quiet life mirroring his humble beginnings. [ii]

Read full story
10 comments

An Audio Clip Reveals Russians Riding Bikes & Scooters In The War- New Sad Situation Now Explains Russians' Low Morale

According to a recent call intercepted by Ukraine's secret service, Russian soldiers were recently heard complaining about having "no vehicles at all." They also expressed how they were forced to utilize scooters and bicycles to transit through the combat zone. [i]

Read full story
167 comments

Radiation Storms, Miyake Events, Are No Longer Considered Giant Solar Flares- They Can't Be Predicted & Last 1-2 Years

A study conducted by the University of Queensland reveals that radiation 'storms,' astrophysical events, are not giant solar flares, as has been the commonly accepted theory. Miyake events are severe solar storms. Until recently, information about the possible severity of these events and how likely they are to occur has been virtually unknown. [i]

Read full story
4 comments

A Human Rights Org. Reveals Secret Chinese Int'l Police Stations- Beijing Recently Rationalizes That They Are Necessary

China has been accused of operating 54 undercover police stations across the globe. The stations are believed to be used by China to garner greater control over Chinese dissidents located in foreign countries. The undeclared 'police stations' are located in countries such as Spain, the Netherlands, and the UK. [i]

Read full story
141 comments

You Don't Need To Minimize Screen Time; You Need To Self-Monitor It- Unproductivity Can Become A Thing Of The Past

Recent research conducted by Kaveh Abhari of San Diego State University and Isaac Vaghefi of Bernard M Baruch College indicates that the key to productivity, as it relates to smartphone usage, does not require an attempt to minimize screen time greatly. Instead, they propose that self-monitoring screen time is a better approach to achieving productivity. [i]

Read full story
4 comments

Russian Soldier Says He Is Forced To Use Defective Tanks That Stall Every 150 Ft- Also Can't Collect Bodies of Comrades

A recording of a call from a soldier stationed in Donetsk has revealed the continued subpar state of Russian armaments. In a recorded conversation, the soldier claims that the Russian armed forces are being forced to go to the very frontline to begin advances with tanks that do not work. It is alleged that the tanks used to send forces to the frontline are in poor working condition. [i]

Read full story
172 comments

A Marine Corps ACV Rolled Over During Scheduled Training- Second Close-Call Training Incident In Three Months

The United States Marine Corps recently released a statement confirming a recent training incident that occurred on Oct. 13, 2022. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. PST. While conducting scheduled training operations, one of the Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) "rolled over in the surf zone after a reported mechanical malfunction." The ACV was assigned to Assault Amphibian School. [i]

Read full story
10 comments

A New Study Says Dyslexia Is The Result Of Genetic Makeup- Dyslexia Is Linked To ADHD, Not An Individual's Intelligence

Most people never have to ask, "What is dyslexia." Dyslexia is one of the most common learning disabilities, despite some believing that it is a rare affliction. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicates that the disorder affects one in five people. [i]

Read full story
22 comments

Prisoners W/HIV Were Newly Recruited By The Russian Wagner Group- All Sick Russians Must Wear Color Coded Bracelets

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine recently reported that the Russian Wagner group recently mass-recruited several prisoners from Russian prisons. These prisoners are known to be "suffering from serious infectious diseases, particularly HIV and hepatitis C." [i]

Read full story
168 comments

Vets Warn That Treating Dogs & Cats Like Small Humans Harms Them- Professors Are Calling It The Disneyfication Of Pets

Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]

Read full story
187 comments

Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some

A study was recently published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicating that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is being utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]

Read full story
215 comments

Unhappy & Lonely People Have An Older Biological Age Than A Smoker- Mental Health Promotion Can Help Reverse The Aging

Research conducted by an international team and published in Aging-US indicates that "psychological factors substantially contribute to biological aging." According to the study, feelings of unhappiness or loneliness add up to 1.65 years to a person's biological age. This increase exceeds the effects of smoking status, biological sex, living area, and marital status. [i]

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy