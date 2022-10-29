Gas Prices Still High- Exxon Made $19 billion in 3 Mos., More Than Ever Before In Its History; Gov. Newsom Wants An End

According to a recent press release, Exxon "made $19.7 billion from July to September, more profit than ever before in its history, while Chevron reported its second-highest profits at $11.2 billion." [i]

As a result, California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a price gouging penalty. The windfall tax on oil companies allegedly sends funds "directly back to California taxpayers." It was reported that Exxon and Chevron's combined Q3 profits amounted to a breathtaking $30.9 billion. [ii]

As Exxon & Chevron's profits soar, Californians bear the brunt of the cost. Although it was reported that crude oil costs were down, Californians continued to pay higher gas prices. Exxon has never in its history had such a high quarterly profit. Similarly, Chevron's Q3 profits were its second-highest in history. [iii]

A chart depicting the gas price vs. the estimated crude oil acquisition cost for CA refiners 1/1/22 to 10/1/22. . Office of Governor Gavin Newsom

Governor Newsom stated,

As Californians were getting ripped off at the pump, big oil companies like Exxon were making record profits - literally the most ever in a single quarter. Oil companies said high prices were because of war, state taxes, and maintenance, but now we know that was all a facade - these high prices went straight to their bottom line. It could not be more clear that a price gouging penalty is needed to hold big oil accountable and put those profits in the pockets of Californians. [iv]

The Governor references a recent Consumer Watchdog Report, which indicated PBF's oil refining profits have tripled, with the oil refiner making "78 cents per gallon on California gasoline compared to 50 cents" throughout the rest of the US. This increased margin reflects "a windfall profit of $176.4 million for the quarter." [v]

The logos of five of the largest publicly traded oil companies. REUTERS

Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog, said,

These profits prove the Golden State gouge is real and California needs to enact a price gouging refund law to counter it. With its windfall profits in this quarter, PBF would owe Californians $441 million for the year if California enacted a windfall profits tax setting the rate at all profits above 50 cents per gallon. [vi]

According to the press release, Governor Newsom's actions to this point have reduced gas "prices to $5.62 most recently - a decrease of 80 cents." [vii]

