Woman Lets The Man She's Having An Affair With Pay Mortgage- Says Constant Arguments W/Her Husband Left Her No Choice

In a recent exclusive interview, a woman expressed her reasoning for allowing a man with whom she's having an affair to pay part of her mortgage. The woman, Julia, is a 37-year-old who has been married to her 40-year-old husband for over ten years. Together, the couple has three children. [i]

A woman and a man are having relationship problems. Dragana Gordic/Adobe Stock

Julia expressed that she and her husband continually fought over money and bills. She says that she felt that everywhere she turned, there was news about rising mortgages, people's inability to pay bills, and soaring interest rates. [ii]

Additionally, the pressures of COVID took a toll on the pair's relationship as well. Julia stated, "It's suffocating, especially when you're already struggling to afford it before any of this happened." [ii]

As a result, Julia says that the stress and pressure drove her to take extreme measures. She asserts that because of the continued arguments, she sought companionship on a website known as Illicit Encounters. [iii]

Julia states that she found a secret partner, and he quickly ascertained her financial difficulties. Julia states that she never asked him to help her but that he offered, of his own volition, to help her out, and she accepted the offer. [iv]

Julia expresses that her secret partner sends the funds directly to her personal account with the arrangement. She then uses those funds to pay her share of the mortgage payment monthly. Although Julia confirmed her fear that her husband might find out, she is much less stressed with regard to her money heartaches. [v]

A woman is using a mobile phone. paru/Adobe Stock

According to a poll of 1,000 users conducted by a dating expert at Illicit Encounters, 85% of those who responded answered yes to the question, "Do you think the cost of living crisis is impacting your marriage and making you more likely to cheat?" The site spokesperson stated that Julia is not alone and that their website has broken its previous month's sign-up record by 100% for three months in a row. [vi]

A simulated subscription form for an online dating site. Vectorfusionart/Adobe Stock

A scientific study by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, indicated that,

Infidelity occur[s] when an individual feels overwhelmed by the stress in his or her life on both a regular and immediate basis. That an affair would occur when an individual is highly stressed may support the hypothesis that infidelities serve as a regulating mechanism, by distracting from negative life events, or merely by providing the positive emotions associated with the start of a new relationship." [vii]

The study surveyed 72 couples from northern Ohio and 135 couples from eastern Tennessee. The results also revealed that relationship satisfaction decreased as "chronic stress increased over the course of the study." Additionally, they determined that infidelity may lead to short-term benefits and often leads to a boost in self-esteem. [viii]

