A Very Private Man Died & Left Behind An $11 Million Fortune To His 119 Distant Relatives That He Had Never Met

In December 2016, a man, Mr. Joseph Richard Stancak, passed away, leaving behind an $11 million fortune. It is reportedly the largest unclaimed property return in US history. Mr. Stancak died at age 87, preferring a quiet life mirroring his humble beginnings. [ii]

Mr. Stancak was found deceased of natural causes in his home three miles east of the Midway International Airport. Mr. Stancak was so private that all that is known about him is that he lived alone, had no immediate relatives, and was a millionaire who owned a boat named 'Easy.' [ii]

Because Mr. Stancak has no immediate family living, descendants of his parents' siblings had to be tracked down to disperse his fortune. Michael Frerichs, a State Treasurer, remarked how difficult it was to track down Mr. Stancak's 119 distant relatives. [iii]

Of the 119 relatives tracked down, ten live in the United States in New Jersey, Minnesota, Illinois, & New York. The remaining relatives are believed to be residing in Poland and Slovakia. The $11 million returned to Mr. Stancak's estate, even split between 119 individuals, is a substantial amount. If the $11 million is split equally between the 119 relatives, they will receive approximately $92,436.97 each. [iv]

Watch below to learn why the children of Mr. Stancak's parents' siblings were sought out to receive his inheritance based on Intestacy Laws.

Can you imagine being one of those 119 relatives receiving notice that you are due $92k from a distant relative's $11 million fortune left behind? Although inheriting a large amount of money seems likely to solve many people's problems. History indicates otherwise. [v]

For example, Euan MacAndrew was a twenty-four-year-old working man when his grandfather unexpectedly left him with an inheritance of about $128,000. MacAndrew spent his inheritance on everything from fashionable clothes to drugs and fast cars. His drug addiction quickly blew through his inheritance fund, and he eventually ran out of money and faced a 10-month stint in jail, leaving him right where he started. [vi]

According to a Mar. 2022 Sovos Press Release, there was over $77 billion in unclaimed property throughout the United States. Anyone with internet access can search all states, using their name, through the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) site for unclaimed money. Alternatively, individuals can locate their state-specific government website and search by a single state for unclaimed money. [vii]

